Arun Govil of Ramayana fame on joining politics: I have not decided if I will continue acting or not

Arun Govil, who became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial Ramayan, has started a new chapter of his career by entering politics. The actor is super charged up about his political inning, and admits that he has not yet decided if he will quit acting for politics. Arun Govil will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate

“This is a fresh inning of my career away from the acting world. And I am really excited about it. I am looking forward to witnessing how it takes a turn,” Govil tells us.

The 66-year-old adds, “So far, the transition into this world has been smooth for me. It is happening really well. I am busy rallying in and around the city, while the party workers are looking after other things. So, it is not at all hectic for me”.

When it comes to his motivation to enter the field, he reveals it is all about public welfare. He says, “My decision to enter politics has been a sudden one. I was offered a ticket earlier too, but at the moment, didn’t accept it because I had no intention of coming into it. This time, I followed my gut and took it”.

Further sharing his view, the actor shares, “The sole motivation is to serve the public. I have been doing it spiritually and culturally through Ramayan. But it was not one to one, which I will get to do now”.

Away from the political world, recently several images of him as Dashrath from the set of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana surfaced online, and went viral. However, he reveals he has not got the time to look at them.

“I have not seen the images which have gone viral, but I had fun shooting with Nitesh on the film. I can’t say anything about it at this moment,” he says, adding, “Several portions are left, and I will shoot for them soon”

Will he balance acting career with political innings, or have you decided to quit acting?

“Well, it totally depends on how it all turns out for me. I have not thought about it or decided anything. That being said, I will fulfil my prior commitments. There are some other projects also in the pipeline, which I have to complete. I will finish them, and then decide about the future,” he ends.