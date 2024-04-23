 Vishal Bhardwaj says he ‘enjoyed' as well as 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: I have still not made up my mind | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vishal Bhardwaj says he ‘enjoyed' as well as 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: I have still not made up my mind

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2024 09:56 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal polarised audience reactions upon release. Many slammed the film for being misogynist and glorifying toxic masculinity.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal continues to fetch reactions even after months since it was released. Now writer-director Vishal Bhardwaj has reviewed the film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. In a new interview with Firstpost, Vishal said that he ‘hated’ the film but also ‘enjoyed’ it simultaneously. (Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj lauds Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, calls it Vidhu Vinod Chopra's best film: There is no star or weirdness)

Vishal Bhardwaj has reacted to Animal.
Vishal Bhardwaj has reacted to Animal.

In the interview, Vishal said: “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

'People still want to watch that kind of movie'

He further continued whether the audience has changed in the last few years. “I think the recent hit film is Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero too. That’s one of the biggest, hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well,” he added.

About Animal

Animal revolves around a toxic relationship between son and dad. While Ranbir Kapoor plays the son, Anil Kapoor plays his father. Rashmika Mandanna appears as Ranbir's wife whom he cheats upon with Triptii Dimri. The film has Bobby Deol as the antagonist. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and became a blockbuster. It arrived on Netflix on January 26. Ranbir won the Best Actor Filmfare award for his performance in the film.

Meanwhile, Vishal had two directorial releases last year. He had Khufiya with Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal which was released on Netflix. Meanwhile, his first web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley released on SonyLiv. Based on Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery, it starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, and celebrity updates all in one place

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vishal Bhardwaj says he ‘enjoyed' as well as 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: I have still not made up my mind
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On