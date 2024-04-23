Vishal Bhardwaj says he ‘enjoyed' as well as 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: I have still not made up my mind

In the interview, Vishal said: “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it.”

'People still want to watch that kind of movie'

He further continued whether the audience has changed in the last few years. “I think the recent hit film is Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero too. That’s one of the biggest, hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well,” he added.

About Animal

Animal revolves around a toxic relationship between son and dad. While Ranbir Kapoor plays the son, Anil Kapoor plays his father. Rashmika Mandanna appears as Ranbir's wife whom he cheats upon with Triptii Dimri. The film has Bobby Deol as the antagonist. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and became a blockbuster. It arrived on Netflix on January 26. Ranbir won the Best Actor Filmfare award for his performance in the film.

Meanwhile, Vishal had two directorial releases last year. He had Khufiya with Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal which was released on Netflix. Meanwhile, his first web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley released on SonyLiv. Based on Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery, it starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

