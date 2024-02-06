 Vishal Bhardwaj lauds 12th Fail, calls it Vidhu Vinod Chopra's best film | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vishal Bhardwaj lauds Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, calls it Vidhu Vinod Chopra's best film: There is no star or weirdness

Vishal Bhardwaj lauds Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, calls it Vidhu Vinod Chopra's best film: There is no star or weirdness

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 06, 2024 09:06 PM IST

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail performed exceptionally well. It starred Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has described the success of 12th Fail "like a silver lining" for independent films at a time when no one is sure about what will work in theatres. As per news agency PTI, Vishal also said that independent cinema has progressed and 'is now regressing'. He also said that filmmakers are now exploring whether a film like Animal, Jawan, Pathaan or a 'mindless south Indian action film' will work. (Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals Rajkumar Hirani asked him to make 12th Fail, suggested Vikrant Massey's name: He inspired me)

Vishal Bhardwaj praised Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.
Vishal Bhardwaj praised Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

Vishal talks about ‘independent cinema’

Vishal said during a press conference at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, "Independent cinema has progressed a lot. In fact, it progressed and is now regressing. What's responsible for that, we all are exploring. There was a time when Haider, Maqbool, Omkara, which still had commercial stars, but films like Dev D and Oye Lucky Lucky Oy, we used to easily get money to make those kinds of films. Now it's very difficult to raise money for these kind of films because everyone is scared, everyone is exploring 'ki kya chalega theatres mein' (what will work in theatres)."

Vishal lauds 12th Fail

Talking about 12th Fail, Vishal said, "A silver lining in this is the success of 12th Fail. There is no star, there is no weirdness, the background score is also beautiful. It is pure filmmaking by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and I think this is his best film. To see the kind of success and love the film got, if there is a silver lining that the audience is there to watch every kind of film but it must be worth it for them to come to theatres. So we all are exploring whether a film like Animal will work or a film like Jawan or Pathaan or a mindless south Indian action film. It is all imbalanced."

About 12th Fail

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail performed exceptionally well. It was mounted on a reported budget of 20 crore. The Vikrant Massey-starrer released in cinemas in October last year. It has earned over 70 crore at the box office.

12th Fail chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film highlights his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. Vikrant played the role of Manoj, while Medha Shankar portrayed the role of Shraddha.

