Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals Rajkumar Hirani asked him to make 12th Fail, suggested Vikrant Massey's name: He inspired me

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who helmed 12th Fail, has revealed that it was Rajkumar Hirani who suggested him that Manoj Sharma's book Twelfth Fail can be made into a film. As per Times of India, Vidhu said that Rajkumar suggested Vikrant Massey's name. Vidhu also revealed how Vikrant inspired him 'to direct this film'. (Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail: Everyone scared me before making Vikrant Massey-starrer about IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma) Vidhu Vinod Chopra spoke about Vikrant Massey and Rajkumar Hirani.

Vidhu recalls chat with Rajkumar about 12th Fail

Recently, Vikrant, along with Vidhu and co-actor Medha Shankar, celebrated 100 days of 12th Fail in cinema. At the event, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Manoj Sharma (on whom the film is based) came to me with the book (Twelfth Fail) and requested me for a blurb in the book. I saw book ke peeche (backside) Raju Hirani and Sachin Tendulkar ne taarif ki hai (praised it)."

He added, "I called Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) he was like this book is a (can be made into a) film! I asked will you direct it? But he was busy with something. Then I started writing and I fell in love with script. It was Raju who suggested Vikrant's name. I had seen his film A Death in the Gunj and I had liked him. Vikrant inspired me to direct this film.”

About 12th Fail

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, 12th Fail chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. Vikrant Massey played the role of Manoj, while Medha portrayed the role of Shraddha. 12th Fail was released in theatres on October 27 last year.

More about 12th Fail

The film has received appreciation from Kareena Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others. 12th Fail bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

On working on the film, Vikrant recently told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

