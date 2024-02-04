Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail: Everyone scared me before making Vikrant Massey-starrer about IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma

During a special event to celebrate the success of 12th Fail, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reflected on his film completing 100 days. He recalled that he was told by everyone, including wife-film critic Anupama Chopra, that the Vikrant Massey film would not do well in theaters. In fact, he was told 12th Fail will do a lifetime business of ₹30 lakh. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film, which was made on a budget of roughly ₹20 crore went on to collect ₹55.63 crore nett in India in its theatrical run. Also read: Katrina Kaif reacts to success of Vikrant Massey's 'small film' 12th Fail Vidhu Vinod Chopra with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and actor Vikrant Massey.

Vinod was told 'nobody will go to see' 12th Fail

Not just the box office, after 12th Fail's OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar in December, the film was lauded by everyone from Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. During a special event on Saturday, Vidhu reflected on the film and said, as quoted by The Indian Express report, “100 days ago, in this very screen, we had our first show. When we talk about numbers, ₹100 crore, now there’s ₹500 crore, ₹1,000 crore, ₹2,000 crore, but to me it boils down to one thing: 'What is your intention, why are you making that film?' You make an honest film and it can reach those numbers."

He added, “When I was making the film (12th Fail), I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife (film critic Anupama Chopra), to put it out on OTT. She said, ‘Nobody will go to see Vinod! Teri aur Vikrant ki film (It is your and Vikrant's film)!’ She told me I don’t know, I’m not connected with movies (anymore). On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it’ll (12th Fail will) open at ₹2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of ₹30 lakhs. Everyone scared me."

About 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie was released in theatres in October 2023 and received a lot of appreciation amid box office clash with big tickets like Animal. It is a big hit on OTT as well after its release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant-starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students, who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, Vikrant is seen as Manoj, a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force. Medha Shankr is seen in the role of his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi.

