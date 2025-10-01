Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer shares 5 reasons why many people fail to lose weight: ‘The key is to keep challenging…’

If you've been putting in hours at the gym and sticking to your diet but the scale just won't budge, you're not alone. Celebrity fitness trainer Shivohaam Bhatt, who has worked with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, shares in his September 27 YouTube video 5 key reasons why many people get stuck in their weight loss journey, and offers practical tips to break through those plateaus and finally see results. (Also read: Fitness coach shares what happens to your body when you drink sparkling water for 7 days: Results might surprise you ) Celebrity trainer shares tips to overcome weight loss stagnation through progressive overload. (Instagram)

Why do people hit a plateau in fitness

Shivohaam explains, "When you go to the gym, there are many people who have been looking the same for five or six years. They want to change, but they don't know how. So here are a few ways you can do this. Whatever you were doing so far gave you results, but now it has stopped. You need to make changes again".

"When you put stress on your body, it has to adapt. That adaptation is what leads to progress," says Shubhoham. "Whether the stress is physical, mental, or emotional, the body will either get stronger, fitter, or faster to overcome it."

According to him, the key to breaking a plateau is progressive overload, gradually increasing the stress on your muscles in order to trigger growth and adaptation. There are several ways to do this:

1. Increase load (weight): Gradually increase the weight you lift. Even small increments push your muscles to adapt. "Even a small increase in weight signals your body that it needs to change, and that's how progress happens," Shubhoham explains. "Many people stick to the same weights for years and wonder why they aren't improving."

2. Increase volume (reps and sets): Add a few extra reps or an additional set to your workout. Total work done over time matters more than the weight alone. "If last week you did 10 reps, try 12 this week. Even small improvements accumulate," he advises.

3. Adjust tempo: Slow down your repetitions or extend the time your muscles are under tension. "You don't always need heavy weights; lighter weights with slower tempo can give the same or even better results," Shubhoham notes. "Time under tension is a secret weapon for muscle growth."

4. Eccentric and concentric variations: Change the speed and control of lifting (concentric) and lowering (eccentric) phases. Add isometric holds to target muscles differently. "Play with your movement, slow down, speed up, hold the position. Your muscles will respond differently every time," he says.

5. Rest periods: Experiment with rest between sets. Shorter rest increases intensity; longer rest can allow for heavier lifts. "Rest isn't just downtime. How you rest affects your results," Shubhoham emphasises.

6. Range of motion: Modify your reps, full range, partial, or one-and-a-half reps to stimulate your muscles in new ways. "Even small adjustments in how far or how deep you move can shock your muscles into growth," he adds.

How can you push past your limits safely

"Progressive overload isn't about drastic changes. It's about challenging your body in slightly different ways than before, step by step," says Shubhoham.

Every individual's capacity is different, homemakers, office professionals, or athletes will all adapt differently. But the principle is the same: keep your body slightly ahead of its comfort zone to continue seeing change.

"Many people lift the same weight, do the same routine, and expect change. The body's main goal is survival and balance. If you don't challenge it, it won't feel the need to adapt," Shubhoham emphasises.

"The key is to keep challenging yourself, stay consistent, and never be afraid to push a little beyond what you did last week," he concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.