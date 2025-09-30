Fitness coach warns key to losing belly fat is not ‘doing ab workout, eating very little food’; it is this 1 key rule

Losing belly fat is often the most common concern for people when they are trying to lose weight. While there are many guidelines - from spot training to dieting and working out regularly - finding what works best for your lifestyle, health, and routine is the key to achieving a flat belly. Spot reduction of fat is not biologically possible. (Freepik)

However, in an Instagram post shared on September 29, Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach, shared the key to getting rid of belly fat and doing it for god. Though in the beginning of the video, he mentioned that there are 5 strategies to losing belly fat, he later reveals that there is only a single, effective approach: maintaining a consistent calorie deficit coupled with patience.

How not to lose belly fat?

The fitness coach introduces four ineffective strategies often touted for fat reduction, including targeted abdominal exercises, an extreme calorie deficit, taking fat burners or appetite suppressants, and engaging in short-term, high-intensity cardio.

These strategies are often sold as the one-stop solution to losing belly fat:

Doing targeted ab work. That means doing exercises like crunches and sit-ups that target the area where you want to lose fat.

Going on an extreme calorie deficit, eating very little food, creates a giant calorie deficit, forcing your body to burn fat from the areas where you want it to burn fat.

Taking fat burners and appetite suppressants, which make you eat less, thereby making you lose belly fat.

Doing extreme cardio for a short period of time. I'm talking one and a half to two hours of high-intensity cardio for 2 to 3 weeks, which forces your body to burn more calories and, as a result, burn more fat from around your belly.

What actually helps burn belly fat?

The fitness coach pointed out that none of these four options work for the long term, calling them myths. Rather, the option that really works is a consistent calorie deficit along with a lot of patience. Why?

According to the coach, spot reduction of fat is not possible. He explained, “What is possible is when you create a consistent calorie deficit and you're patient, your body gradually loses fat from different parts of your body, and it will get to your belly.”

Lastly, he advised, “I know this is not the answer that you want, but this is definitely the answer that you need.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.