Fitness coach shares top 3 reasons women struggle to lose weight and keep it off: ‘It’s rarely because of food’

Dilan, a women’s health coach, keeps sharing insights into weight loss and fitness on his Instagram page, DNA Fitness UK. In an August 30 post, Dilan shared '3 reasons women struggle to lose weight and keep it off' and said: “It is not food, workouts or motivation.” Also read | Weight loss coach suggests 4 strength training exercises for women to target back rolls, flabby arms and belly fat Dilan warns believing that missing a workout or indulging in a treat means failure can lead to unhealthy cycles of guilt and restriction. (Representative picture: Shutterstock)

Why women struggle with weight loss

According to Dilan, trying to lose weight based on motivation alone can be a recipe for disaster. Instead, setting up a daily routine that promotes healthy habits is more effective. Believing that missing a workout means failure can lead to a spiral of bingeing and quitting – Dilan shared that a more balanced approach would be to focus on progress, not perfection.

He added that using guilt to stay on track can lead to restrictive eating, which often results in crashing and burning – a more realistic plan that incorporates balance and flexibility is key, according to him.

3 things to avoid for successful weight loss

Here are Dilan's insights on why women struggle with weight loss and maintenance:

1. He said, “You rely on motivation instead of setting up a daily routine. You feel 'on it' for a week, then life gets busy and everything goes to sh**.”

2. Dilan added, “You think missing a workout means you've failed. So you spiral. Binge. Quit. Start again Monday.”

3. “You use guilt to stay on track instead of a realistic plan. You restrict when you've been 'bad', then crash and burn,” Dilan further shared.

He wrote in his caption, “Most women don’t struggle with weight loss. They struggle with keeping it off. And it’s rarely because of food, workouts, or even ‘motivation’. The real problem? You rely on willpower instead of building daily systems. You beat yourself up for slip-ups instead of learning to adapt. You use guilt and restriction instead of a realistic plan. That’s why the cycle keeps repeating: start, stop, spiral, repeat...”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.