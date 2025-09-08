Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose weight and keep it off: ‘The real challenge was…’

Weight loss journeys often inspire, but what truly matters is what happens after the numbers on the scale drop. Many people struggle with maintaining their hard-earned results, slipping back into old habits. But lasting transformation is possible with the right mindset and daily choices. Kate Daniel shares her journey of losing 70 kg, emphasising the importance of mindset and daily habits over perfection.(Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

A woman named Kate Daniel who lost over 70 kilos, shares in her July 21 Instagram post 5 simple yet powerful habits that helped her not just lose the weight but keep it off forever. (Also read: Woman lost 14 kg using ChatGPT, shares the exact prompts that helped her lose weight: 'I wasn't ready to hit the gym' )

Kate explains in her post, "No one talks enough about what it really takes to keep going… Without fear, without obsession, without feeling like you're constantly starting over. When I began my weight loss journey, I thought the hardest part would be losing the weight itself. But it wasn't."

She continues, “The real challenge was UNLEARNING everything I'd been taught about what success should look like and LEARNING how to trust myself again after decades of diets, disappointment, and doubt.”

According to her, here's what actually shifted behind the scenes while losing 70 kg (154 lbs) and building a lifestyle she could stay consistent with:

1. Reduced the pressure

Kate says, "I stopped tying my worth to the number on the scale or how perfect I was. Pressure didn't make me better, it only made me burnt out. But when I chose ease, I created real momentum."

2. Focused on emotional healing

She shares, "It was never just about what I ate. It was about how I felt when life got heavy. Healing my relationship with stress, shame and self-worth changed everything."

3. Unlearnt diet mentality

According to Kate, "No more chasing perfect days. No more guilt for being human. I started choosing what supported my energy and mind—not just what fit a macro plan."

4. Built micro habits that felt safe

She explains, "Tiny, consistent actions. Habits I could do on hard days, tired days, messy days, not just when motivation was high. That's what kept me moving forward."

5. Lowered the bar, but not the standard

Kate adds, "I made my daily goals reachable. Some days it was a walk. Some days it was water. Some days it was just getting out of bed and trying again. Consistency doesn't come from perfection, it comes from staying in the game."

Kate concludes, "If you're still stuck thinking you have to hustle, restrict, or punish yourself into success… breathe. You don't have to earn your freedom. You just have to stop giving up on yourself. This isn't just weight loss. This is a whole new way of living."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.