Woman lost 14 kg using ChatGPT, shares the exact prompts that helped her lose weight: 'I wasn't ready to hit the gym'

Losing weight is a goal that many people struggle with, often bouncing between fad diets, workout challenges, and endless advice online. The process can feel overwhelming and inconsistent, making it hard to stay motivated. But for one woman named Shilpa Sunil, the key to shedding 14 kg didn't come from a trainer or a strict plan, it came from ChatGPT. (Also read: Woman who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months shares her weight loss secrets: ‘Low-intensity walking burns calories’ ) Woman uses ChatGPT to successfully shed 14 kg by tracking daily calorie intake. (Freepik)

How woman lost weight with ChatGPT

In her July 12 Instagram post, she shared the exact prompts she relied on to make her transformation possible.

She explains in her video, “I wasn't ready to hit the gym, so the only way forward for me was to control my food habits and lifestyle. What I did was turn to ChatGPT. I gave it a prompt with my current weight, the desired weight, the timeline in months, and what I usually eat in a day. On the very first day, I started by calculating the amount of food on my plate, for example, how many spoons of rice or vegetables I was eating and then asked how many calories I should consume daily to achieve my goal.”

What's the exact prompt she used

Prompt:

Hi ChatGPT, my current weight is [your current weight] kg and my desired weight is [your desired weight] kg. I want to reduce this within [number of months]. My age is [your age]. Please tell me how many calories I should have daily to reach this goal. Also, from today onwards, I will be sharing my daily meal details with approximate quantities like 6 spoons of rice, 6 spoons of vegetables, or 6 spoons of salad. Calculate and tell me the total calorie intake for each day and guide me accordingly to achieve my goal effectively.

Shilpa's note on the process:

"I used ChatGPT to plan my weight loss. First, I entered my current weight, desired weight, timeline, and age to know my daily calorie intake. Then for the next 3–4 weeks, I logged my meals, like 6 spoons of rice, vegetables, or salad and tracked everything here. This helped me stay within my calorie goal, understand my meals better, and reach my target in a structured way," she says.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.