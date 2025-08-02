Want to include kiwi in your diet? 5 ways to make it a part of your daily meals

There's no one way to healthy eating. When it comes to nutritious choices, fruits dominate the landscape, with one of the underrated fruits being kiwi. While fruit is often eaten raw, on its own, don’t dismiss its culinary potential. From smoothies and salads to desserts and savoury dishes, you can add the zesty flavour of kiwi to your everyday meals easily. Kiwi has a lot of nutritional benefits, from fibre to vitamins.(Freepik)

Rima Rao, Certified Nutritionist at Frutas de Chile, shared with HT Lifestyle the many culinary potential of this green fruit.

First, explaining the nutritional profile of kiwi, she said, “More than just a pretty fruit, kiwis are a nutritional powerhouse full of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. They are also known for their bright green flesh, edible black seeds, and sweet-tangy flavour. Although many people prefer it raw, there are many inventive and simple ways to incorporate this superfruit into your regular diet. Eating kiwis every day is simple, tasty, and a wise move for improved gut and immunity health.”

Here are some of the easy options, as shared by Rima, that help you explore kiwi in innovative ways:

1. Snack

For a quick and nutritious snack, cut a kiwi in half and scoop out the flesh with a spoon or eat it whole for an extra boost of fibre.

2. Blend for smoothie

With bananas, spinach, yoghurt, and a dash of milk or plant-based substitutes, incorporate kiwi into your morning smoothies.

Kiwi makes a nutritious parfait when combined with Greek yoghurt and granola.

Try making a kiwi smoothie bowl with nuts and chia seeds on top for a zesty twist.

3. Salad and salsa

Add chopped kiwi to green salads for a cool taste boost or mix it with apple cider vinegar and olive oil to make a vinaigrette.

It's also great in salsas; mix it with mango, cilantro, lime juice, and peppers for a tropical dip or garnish.

4. Dessert

For a guilt-free treat, make kiwi-inspired desserts like chia pudding, kiwi cheesecake, or even a kiwi key lime pie.

Make a tart kiwi lemonade by blending kiwi with lemon and mint for a refreshing summertime treat.

5. Savoury