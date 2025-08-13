Woman who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months shares her weight loss secrets: ‘Low-intensity walking burns calories’

Losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, especially with busy schedules, tempting food choices, and fitness routines that don't always stick. A woman named Pearl, who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in six months, shared in her August 12 Instagram post the practical tips and lifestyle changes that helped her achieve this transformation. Woman shares science-backed weight loss tips on Instagram. (Instagram/@pearlpanjabi)

"From 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months. No magic pills, no fad diets, just science and consistency. Here's exactly what worked for me and why it's proven to work," Pearl wrote in the caption.

1. Calorie deficit

The principle of consuming fewer calories than the body expends, leading to fat loss, is well-supported by research. A study by Hall et al. (2016) demonstrated that a negative energy balance results in weight loss, confirming the foundational concept of calorie deficit in weight management.

2. Intermittent fasting (12 pm - 6 pm)

Intermittent fasting, particularly time-restricted eating, has been shown to enhance fat oxidation and improve metabolic health. A study by Hoddy et al. (2016) found that alternate-day fasting increased fat oxidation by over 15 grams per day in non-obese subjects, indicating its potential for fat loss.

3. 10-12k steps daily

Engaging in daily walking, aiming for 10,000 to 12,000 steps, has been associated with improved health outcomes. Research indicates that walking 10,000 steps daily can lead to reductions in body fat percentage and waist circumference, contributing to overall health improvement.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.