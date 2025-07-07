How nutritionist lost 20 kg after 'quitting' multiple times: 'Instead of eating less, I focused...'

In a world full of crash diets, unrealistic fitness goals, and constant pressure to "eat less," sustainable weight loss can feel nearly impossible. But nutritionist Namita Satheesh's journey proves otherwise. After quitting multiple times, she eventually lost 20 kg, not by starving herself but by shifting her mindset. Nutritionist Namita Satheesh lost 20 kg by changing her mindset from restrictive dieting to nourishing her body. (Instagram/@namitasatheesh)

In a July 1 Instagram post, she shared how she achieved her goal by focusing on fuelling her body and building healthy habits that truly lasted. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘the only diet that works for weight loss’. Watch )

Why do diets often fail despite strong effort

Namita says in her post, “When I started, every Friday I'd say: 'I'll start on Monday.' Then I'd binge eat all weekend as if every meal was my last meal on Earth. Monday would come, and I'd be excited to start. No sugar, no fried food, no junk. I'd work out, hit 10k steps, a great day. Tuesday and Wednesday would go well too. But by Thursday, everything would fall apart.” Check out her video here.

There are people who think consuming less food than what the body requires will help them to lose weight faster - this is very dangerous.

She continues, "By Thursday, I'd lose all motivation to exercise. My cravings would kick in, and I'd cave and order a pizza. Then I'd feel guilty for cheating on my diet. I'd think, 'Okay, my diet's already out the window, so I might as well order some ice cream too.' I'd eat that in guilt and tell myself I'd start again next Monday. And the cycle would repeat."

"I thought I was the problem," she admits. "Maybe I didn't have enough willpower. Maybe I didn't want it badly enough. Or maybe I just wasn't trying hard enough. I couldn't understand why diets never worked for me or why I couldn't stay consistent. I used to guilt-trip myself constantly. I hated how I looked and how I felt."

‘I stopped chasing quick fixes’

But eventually, Namita realised she wasn't the problem, her approach was. "I wanted to lose weight fast. It was always all or nothing. The diets I followed were too extreme and completely unsustainable. I hadn't addressed my relationship with food," she explains.

So, what finally changed? “It shifted when I stopped chasing quick fixes. I had gained 25 kg over five years, how could I expect to lose it in just three months? I replaced my diet mentality and all-or-nothing mindset. I focused on simply showing up. I stopped obsessing over the weighing scale and just kept showing up, no matter what the number said.”

By shifting her mindset from dieting to nourishing her body, Namita achieved lasting weight loss.(Unsplash)

Namita says the biggest breakthrough came when she changed her mindset from restriction to nourishment. "Instead of trying to eat less and less, I focused on what I could do more of—more protein, more steps, more exercise, more fruits, more veggies, and more sleep. I stopped restricting, and just like that, I stopped having to start over every week."

Can sustainable changes really replace strict dieting?

Her advice to others is simple and powerful: "If you're sick of starting over, stop! What you need is not another diet but a sustainable plan that fits into your life and routine. Quick fixes don't work. Consistency does. Diets don't work. Moderation does."

She concludes, "Now I've lost 20 kg and maintained that weight loss, not through extreme diets or hours of cardio, but with consistent daily action. Even when I'm not motivated. Even when I feel lazy. I stopped trying to punish myself for weight loss and started enjoying my meals and workouts. And when you enjoy something, it's not hard to stick to it."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.