Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘the only diet that works for weight loss’. Watch

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actors like Kareena Kapoor, is quite active on social media and regularly shares practical health and wellness tips with her Instagram followers. In her July 3 post, Rujuta revisited an old clip that still holds strong relevance today, revealing what she calls the only kind of diet that truly delivers long-term results and the best part? It's refreshingly simple and sustainable. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares simple tips to beat junk food addiction: ‘Moderation is key’ ) Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares secrets to a balanced and joyful diet.(Instagram)

What kind of diet actually works?

Sharing a throwback clip on Instagram, Rujuta reminded her followers of a message that never gets old. "So much more to life than weight loss. Your diet should help you live a full life," she wrote in the caption. “An old clip, but the message is still the same.”

In the video, Rujuta emphasises that true wellness is not about chasing numbers on a scale but about how your body feels and functions every day. "The only diet that works is the one that allows you to be more productive throughout the day," she says. "It's the one that helps you sleep better, that improves your mood, and makes you feel genuinely good about yourself. If someone compliments you and you instantly deflect it, saying it's because of the outfit or lighting, it's probably not the right diet for you."

'Be on a diet that you truly believe'

She encourages people to choose a sustainable, balanced eating plan that supports long-term health and happiness. "Be on a diet that you truly believe you can follow for the rest of your life. If it feels restrictive or joyless, it's not the right one," she adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.