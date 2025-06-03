Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares simple tips to beat junk food addiction: ‘Moderation is key’

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, is quite active on social media and regularly shares practical health and wellness tips with her Instagram followers. In her recent post, she addresses a common concern, what to do when you find yourself addicted to junk food and offers simple advice to help you regain control of your eating habits. (Also read: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's advice amid rising Covid-19 cases: 'Simply eat at home and don't over-exercise' ) Rujuta Diwekar shares advice for breaking junk food dependency.(Pixabay)

Are you really hungry or just coping?

"If you find yourself reaching for chips, cookies, or colas almost every day, you might not just be indulging a craving you could be using junk food as a coping mechanism," Rujuta wrote in the caption. She explains that food does play a comforting role in our lives by helping us feel secure and calm, but it's important not to over-rely on it in this way. "Food must nourish and empower us to face our challenges better," she says.

Rujuta’s simple tips to break the junk food habit

So, if you feel "addicted" to ultra-processed foods, here's her simple advice:

Include one nutritious meal every day that you actually enjoy, like a spicy dal, khichdi, or something homemade and wholesome.

Have one chatpata meal a week, eaten slowly, guilt-free, and with fursat (leisure).

Avoid mindless munching. The real issue arises when we eat without paying attention.

Moderation is key, a weekly indulgence won't hurt, but daily doses of chips, chaat, or chocolates definitely will.

Her message is clear: balance, enjoyment, and mindfulness can help break the cycle of junk food dependency.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.