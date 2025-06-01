Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's advice amid rising Covid-19 cases: 'Simply eat at home and don't over-exercise'

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for working with actors like Kareena Kapoor, spoke to Hindustan Times on June 1, sharing valuable health and fitness insights. As Covid-19 cases rise again across India, Rujuta offered practical nutrition and health advice to help boost immunity and stay safe during this surge. (Also read: Doctor shares 6 eye care tips to protect your vision during latest COVID-19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary touching’ ) Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar offers key health advice during COVID-19 ..

What’s Rujuta's nutrition advice for staying healthy during Covid-19 surge

Sharing her nutrition advice, Rujuta said, “One of the easiest ways to cut down on excess oil consumption is simply to eat at home. When we eat home-cooked food, we invariably eat a balanced meal.”

She added that while Covid-19 is an infectious disease, complications often worsen when underlying metabolic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are present. Managing overall health, she says, is crucial regardless of a pandemic. "Looking after your health is of paramount importance, whether there is Covid-19 or no Covid-19," Rujuta said.

When it comes to precautionary measures during the current surge, she suggests not forgetting the basics like washing hands regularly, wearing a mask when necessary, and eating more freshly prepared food at home. She also cautioned against over-exercising, pointing out that excessive workouts can temporarily lower immunity.

Why you should avoid over-exercising

"There is a thing called dysfunctional exercise where people just exercise for the sake of it. They don't care whether it's actually making them fitter, stronger, healthier," she explained. Rujuta added that some individuals continue their rigorous routines even when they feel under the weather, often ending up in worse shape than when they began. The key, she insists, is to listen to your body and move within your limits.

She also reminded people that the goal of exercise should be to stay fit and healthy, and not merely lose weight or burn calories.