Doctor shares 6 eye care tips to protect your vision during latest COVID-19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary touching’

India is witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 1,009 active infections reported across the country and states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi seeing a sharp uptick, including cases linked to the emerging NB.1.8.1 variant. As the virus stages a quiet comeback, new scientific evidence sheds light on a lesser-known but serious consequence: its impact on eye health. Recent surge in COVID-19 cases raises concerns over eye health risks and symptoms. (istockphoto)

A groundbreaking study by Northwestern Medicine, published in the Journal of Imaging, has found that individuals with long COVID show a marked decrease in the density of blood vessels at the back of the eye, a potential warning sign of lasting visual damage. (Also read: Dentist reveals 5 most common brushing mistakes that could be ruining your oral health: ‘Don’t forget your tongue’ )

As COVID resurfaces, Dr. Jay Goyal, an Eye Surgeon and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle how the virus affects our eyes and what steps we can take to protect our vision during an outbreak.

What's the connection between COVID and eyes

Ocular tissues can serve as a reservoir for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which can not only cause conjunctivitis but also serve as a source of infection transmission to others. Additionally, the eye and its tear drainage apparatus can track the SARS-CoV-2 from the eye into the respiratory tract of the patient. The potential ocular presence of the SARS-CoV-2 in the eye of a patient can target ACE2 receptors in the endothelium of the conjunctival vessels and use the lacrimal sac as a potential space to evade immune detection and clinical isolation.

Surge in COVID-19 cases eaises concerns over eye health and infection risks. (Shutterstock)

A literature search in this area gave preliminary evidence for ACE2 expression in corneal and conjunctival cells. Still, most of the other receptors to which coronaviruses bind appear to be found under the epithelia of the ocular surface. Evidence from animal studies is limited, with a single study suggesting viral particles on the eye can travel to the lung, resulting in a very mild infection.

Coronavirus infection is rarely associated with conjunctivitis, with occasional cases reported in patients with confirmed Covid-19, along with isolated cases of conjunctivitis as a presenting sign. Ultimately, self-limiting conjunctivitis and conjunctival hyperemia are the most frequently reported ocular findings; several rarer entities may warrant targeted topical therapies. Despite the overall low risk of ocular transmission, eye protection is advisable in high-risk scenarios.

Tips to protect your vision

Dr. Jay further shared some tips to protect eyes from the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 virus:

1. Practice frequent handwashing

2. Avoid unnecessary touching of the eyes while in a public place

3. If you are a working professional, screen time-related dry eye syndrome can be an aggravating factor. Make sure to take frequent screen breaks

4. If you are experiencing dry eye symptoms, consult your ophthalmologist at the earliest.

5. Flu-like illness, redness, eye discharge, and eye pain could be signs of COVID, which should not be overlooked or treated with over-the-counter medications. Seek your doctor’s opinion on the best treatment approach for you.

6. Wear masks covering the nose and mouth in overcrowded and confined spaces, especially for elderly citizens or individuals with a history of kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, respiratory and other chronic diseases.

"As COVID-19 cases once again begin to climb, the spotlight must expand beyond respiratory symptoms to include its hidden effects, especially on eye health. From conjunctivitis and dry eyes to potentially long-term damage to retinal blood vessels, the virus can silently affect vision in both the short and long term," says Dr Goyal.

"By staying alert to eye-related symptoms, maintaining good hygiene, and consulting an ophthalmologist when in doubt, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their vision during this new phase of the pandemic. Prevention and early intervention remain key to protecting both life and sight," he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.