Dentist reveals 5 most common brushing mistakes that could be ruining your oral health: ‘Don’t forget your tongue’

Brushing your teeth is one of those everyday tasks we rarely think twice about. Yet, many of us are unknowingly making mistakes that compromise our oral health. Brushing twice a day is not enough to prevent cavities, gum disease, bad breath and other issues. To maintain oral health, brush for two minutes twice daily with a soft-bristled toothbrush. (Unsplash)

Dr. Kesha Ramolia Patel, Pediatric and Preventive Dentist (Pedodontist) and founder of Dental Wellness, shared with HT Lifestyle some most common brushing mistakes and how to correct them. (Also read: Dentist reveals brushing teeth right after meals is not ideal: ‘You're not scrubbing utensils’ )

1. Not spending enough time brushing your teeth

Dentist suggested brushing your teeth for two minutes. However, most people brush for only 45 seconds which is not sufficient. The fluoride in your toothpaste won't have enough time to adhere to your tooth's enamel if it is less than two minutes.

2. Using hard-bristle toothbrush

Using a toothbrush that is excessively hard might cause pain and lead to the loss of gum tissue and enamel, as a result, gums and teeth become sensitive. Always select bristles that are gentle or exceptionally soft.

Factors such as bristle type, head size, and handle design play a significant role in ensuring effective cleaning and protecting your gums.(Unsplash)

3. Avoiding cleaning your tongue

Bacteria that cause foul breath might persist in your mouth if you avoid cleaning your tongue. To avoid this, clean your tongue each time you brush with a tongue cleaner or get a toothbrush with a tongue scraper on the other side.

4. Using the same toothbrush for too long

Many individuals use the same toothbrush for too long or change only twice a year, which is not ideal. Over time, food particles and bacteria start to build up on your toothbrush, making it less effective and unhygienic. Make sure to change your toothbrush every three months to maintain oral hygiene and prevent bacteria.

5. Using improper brushing technique

If you are using a regular manual toothbrush, place the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the gums and use short, back-and-forth strokes. Brush all surfaces of your teeth such as inner, outer and chewing surfaces. If you are using an electric brush then simply hold the brush head on each tooth for a few seconds and move slowly to the inner, outer and chewing surfaces.

Common brushing mistakes can harm your oral health. (Freepik)

Tips for a healthier brushing routine:

● People believe that applying more force and brushing too long leads to cleaner teeth, but this is a misperception. It can damage your gums and tooth enamel, as well as make your teeth sensitive.

● Always use soft bristles and a head size that fits comfortably in your mouth.

● The ADA (American Dental Association) recommends that you brush your teeth twice a day, for at least two minutes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.