Better to use electric toothbrush or regular toothbrush? Prosthodontist and endodontist recommend 'use both': Here's why

Brushing your teeth properly is crucial for good oral care. Both electric and manual toothbrushes are effective in removing oral plaque, which causes decay and disease. But which is a better option for you? In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, co-founders of The Func Dent – The Functional Dentistry Center, Dr Ekta Khatri, prosthodontist and implantologist, and Dr Madhavi Shetty, endodontist shared their expertise on making the right choice between manual and electric toothbrushes. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities Should you use a regular toothbrush or an electric toothbrush? Here's what dentists recommend. (Freepik)

How do electric toothbrushes work?

According to them, electric ones allow the brush to vibrate or rotate, which facilitates the cleaning of the teeth and gums. Electric toothbrushes can be standard oscillating or rotatory motion, sonic or ultrasonic. Whichever type you choose, they are all manufactured to provide consistent and effective brushing. This is a great option for people with limited or compromised dexterity. These days, powered brushes come with built-in times and different forces to allow one to customise their oral care routine.

They added that the expense attached to an electric brush is over 10 times more than a manual one. Moreover, as they are rechargeable, they are either battery or plug-in cord-dependent, which can be an inconvenience at times.

Electric vs manual toothbrushes

When it comes to manual brushes, a soft bristle brush is good for everyone. They are usually more cost-effective, portable, and easily available anywhere. If used correctly, a soft bristle brush is as effective as an electric toothbrush to remove plaque from the surface of the teeth. However, too-hard brushing is commonly seen in patients using manual brushes.

Dr Ekta Khatri's tip: If you find it difficult to decide, why not use both types? An electric brush at night before sleeping to remove all the plaque and food debris deposited on the teeth throughout the day, and a manual in the mornings to give you that fresh breath feeling.

According to Dr Khatri and Dr Shetty, maintaining optimal oral hygiene boils down to selecting the toothbrush that suits your specific needs. Whether it's the innovation of an electric brush or the simplicity of a manual one, consistent and proper usage is the key to a healthy smile.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

