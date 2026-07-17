How can men activate their Venus energy: 9 rituals to boost love life
While Venus is often linked with love and romance in astrology, it also represents emotional balance.
Building a healthy love life is not only about finding the right partner. It also starts with how you connect with yourself, express your emotions, and nurture the relationships that matter to you. While Venus is often linked with love and romance in astrology, it also represents emotional balance.
“For men, working with Venus isn’t about changing who you are. It’s about strengthening qualities that often get overlooked: emotional intelligence, self-respect, appreciation, kindness, and the ability to build meaningful relationships. These qualities are just as powerful as ambition or success,” shared Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.
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Here are nine simple rituals she recommends to help you connect with your Venus energy.
1. Wear a signature fragrance with intention
Choose a fragrance that makes you feel grounded and confident. Scents such as sandalwood, cedarwood, bergamot, or vetiver can become part of a mindful morning routine instead of just another grooming habit. Wearing a fragrance with intention can help you start your day feeling calm and self-assured.
2. Keep one crystal on your desk
Pick a crystal that matches the energy you want to invite into your life.
- Green Aventurine for emotional openness
- Tiger’s Eye for confidence
- Rose Quartz to encourage compassion
- Emerald for harmony in relationships
Keeping one nearby can serve as a gentle reminder to stay connected to your intentions throughout the day.
3. Refresh your bedroom
Your surroundings can influence how you feel. A cluttered bedroom often leads to a cluttered mind. Refresh your space by replacing worn bedding, clearing unnecessary clutter, and adding natural elements such as plants or fresh flowers to create a more peaceful atmosphere.
4. Start Fridays with gratitude
Every Friday morning, write down the names of three people who have had a positive impact on your life. Taking a few moments to appreciate others can help you cultivate gratitude, a quality often associated with Venus energy.
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5. Add herbs to your daily routine
Bring simple herbs into your everyday life in meaningful ways.
- Use rosemary while cooking.
- Add mint to your water.
- Include basil in your meals.
- Sip some chamomile tea after work.
These small rituals can encourage mindfulness and help you slow down during a busy day.
6. Wear more earth-inspired colors
Clothing in shades such as olive green, cream, navy, soft brown, and white can create a calm and balanced presence. These colors are believed to reflect stability, peace, and grounded energy.
7. Make time for beauty
Venus is closely connected with beauty and appreciation. Give yourself moments to enjoy the world around you by buying fresh flowers for your workspace, listening to music without distractions, watching a sunrise, or visiting an art gallery. These experiences encourage you to be fully present.
8. Offer one genuine compliment every day
Make it a daily habit to appreciate someone sincerely without expecting anything in return. A thoughtful compliment can strengthen relationships and remind you that kindness is one of the simplest expressions of Venus energy.
9. Create a Friday evening reset ritual
End your week with a calming routine. Light a candle, put your phone away for 20 minutes, hold your chosen crystal, sip a cup of herbal tea, and reflect on one relationship you would like to strengthen. This quiet moment can help you reconnect with yourself and your intentions before the weekend begins.
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Disclaimer: This article is based on spiritual and astrological beliefs shared by Energy Worker Kishori Sud and is intended for informational and personal reflection purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More