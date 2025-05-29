Hungry teens always munching on junk food? Dietician shares comprehensive guide on healthy snacking for teenagers

Teens have a voracious appetite, whether they are sneaking into the kitchen late at night to check the fridge or having a secret stash of candies in their desk. Snacking becomes second nature in this growing phase, and during this time, they choose tasty, convenient, but unhealthy foods. Parents frequently call out this behaviour, restricting them from snacking. But these snacking urges can actually be leveraged for healthy eating. It’s time to make every snack bite count and work overtime for good health with the help of some smart tricks. Teens frequently engage in snacking, which may not be good for their health unless done right.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Madhura Paroolkar Behki, head nutritionist and dietician at Cult Transform, shared the importance of snacking the correct way.

Snacking is inherently not bad, as the dietitian explained, it has an important role to play in a teen's nutrition when done right. She said, “Snacking during the growing years is very important, as it helps provide essential nutrients needed for growth & development. It also keeps energy levels maintained. It also avoids overeating by portion controlling meals. Plus, the right snacks can actually boost focus and memory, improves focus and memory.”

Madhura Paroolkar Behki shared a detailed guide with us, covering all the essentials of snacking, from unhealthy options to avoid to smart snacking guidelines for teens.

Avoid these common snacks that teens reach for

Instant noodles are one of the go-to snacking options among teens.(Freepik)

1. Chips

Why teens may like: They are easily available, convenient in the pocket, making them a favourite among teens. Chips also have a salty, crunchy texture, making them the go-to choice for savoury snacks.

2. Instant noodles

Why teens may like: Two minutes and it's ready, this catchy line is enough for the teens to eat it, as they are always on their toes.

3. Chocolate bars

Why teens may like: Other than the obvious, like being tasty, there's also another reason. When energy crashes hit between classes, sports, or tuition, chocolate bars feel good; the quick sugar rush helps teens when their energy is low, making chocolate attractive to teens.

4. Carbonated drinks

Why teens may like: Having teens consume water is a task for almost all parents. Carbonated drinks are flavourful, refreshing, and easily available and cheap too.

Teen snacking guidelines

Snack between meals, not constantly throughout the day. A good time: 2–3 hours after a meal or 1–2 hours before the next one. Aim for at least 2 food groups per snack:

Protein + carbs (e.g., apple + peanut butter, cheese + whole grain crackers)

Fiber + healthy fat (e.g., hummus + carrots, trail mix)

3. Many times, your body needs water and not food. Have a glass of water before reaching out for a snack.

Quick homemade, healthy snacks

Chia seed pudding's gel-like texture can be fun for teens.(Freepik)

1. Carb-based snacks

Overnight oats with fruit

Chia seed pudding

Rice crackers with hummus

Puffed rice mixture

2. Healthy fat-based snacks

Coconut laddo

Cheese egg sandwich

Grilled paneer

Minced chicken soup

3. Baked sweet potato/corn

A good way to include veggies in the diet.

One can even make chat/tikki out of it to make them consume in a hidden form.

4. Makhanas

They are fibre-packed, naturally low in fat and low in calories, yet filling.

Makhanas make a good snack for the evening.

5. Trail mix

It's ideal for kids to meet their protein needs, too.

A handful of servings of trail mix is a good way to improve it, along with adding healthy fats and vitamins to the diet.

6. Yoghurt with fruit

It is packed with probiotics, great to keep the gut happy.

Fruits help to enhance the fibre intake and add natural sweetness to it.

7. Boiled egg/roasted chana

High in protein

Chana contains fibre, good for gut health.

Alternatives when craving processed/junk food

Roasted chickpeas can be a perfect alternative for savoury junk like chips.(Freepik)

1. Instead of chips:

Try:

Roasted chickpeas

Baked veggie chips (sweet potatoes, beets)

Whole grain crackers with hummus

2. Instead of sugary drinks:

Try:

Flavoured water with slices of fruit, cucumber, or mint

Smoothies made with fresh fruit and yoghurt

Dry fruit milk

3. Instead of cookies and pastries:

Try:

Whole grain toast with nut butter

Banana oats pancakes (use millet flour too)

Apple slices with almond or peanut butter

4. Instead of candy or chocolates

Try:

Dried fruit (without added sugar)

Frozen grapes or banana slices

Homemade energy bites (made with oats, peanut butter, and honey)

