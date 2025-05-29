Search Search
Hungry teens always munching on junk food? Dietician shares comprehensive guide on healthy snacking for teenagers

ByAdrija Dey
May 29, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Instead of suppressing your teen's wild snacking urges, turn their snacking habits healthy with the help of this expert-backed guide. 

Teens have a voracious appetite, whether they are sneaking into the kitchen late at night to check the fridge or having a secret stash of candies in their desk. Snacking becomes second nature in this growing phase, and during this time, they choose tasty, convenient, but unhealthy foods. Parents frequently call out this behaviour, restricting them from snacking. But these snacking urges can actually be leveraged for healthy eating. It’s time to make every snack bite count and work overtime for good health with the help of some smart tricks.

Teens frequently engage in snacking, which may not be good for their health unless done right.(Freepik)
ALSO READ: Doctor shares top 7 snack pairs to support your liver health for smart and healthy snacking

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Madhura Paroolkar Behki, head nutritionist and dietician at Cult Transform, shared the importance of snacking the correct way. 

Snacking is inherently not bad, as the dietitian explained, it has an important role to play in a teen's nutrition when done right. She said, “Snacking during the growing years is very important, as it helps provide essential nutrients needed for growth & development. It also keeps energy levels maintained. It also avoids overeating by portion controlling meals. Plus, the right snacks can actually boost focus and memory, improves focus and memory.” 

Madhura Paroolkar Behki shared a detailed guide with us, covering all the essentials of snacking, from unhealthy options to avoid to smart snacking guidelines for teens.

Avoid these common snacks that teens reach for

 

Instant noodles are one of the go-to snacking options among teens.(Freepik)
1. Chips

  • Why teens may like: They are easily available, convenient in the pocket, making them a favourite among teens. Chips also have a salty, crunchy texture, making them the go-to choice for savoury snacks.
  • Danger: These chips are loaded with simple carbs, fat (more precisely, saturated fat), and sodium, and all of these are not ideal for them.

2. Instant noodles

  • Why teens may like: Two minutes and it's ready, this catchy line is enough for the teens to eat it, as they are always on their toes.
  • Danger: They are high in fat (as noodles are deep fried), sodium and preservatives. The dehydrated veggies are also not healthy either.

3. Chocolate bars

  • Why teens may like: Other than the obvious, like being tasty, there's also another reason. When energy crashes hit between classes, sports, or tuition, chocolate bars feel good; the quick sugar rush helps teens when their energy is low, making chocolate attractive to teens.
  • Danger: They are loaded with sugar and fat, which is also one big reason for overweight issues in teens.

4. Carbonated drinks

  • Why teens may like: Having teens consume water is a task for almost all parents. Carbonated drinks are flavourful, refreshing, and easily available and cheap too.
  • Danger: They are packed with empty calories and sugar.

Teen snacking guidelines

  1. Snack between meals, not constantly throughout the day. A good time: 2–3 hours after a meal or 1–2 hours before the next one.
  2. Aim for at least 2 food groups per snack:
  • Protein + carbs (e.g., apple + peanut butter, cheese + whole grain crackers)
  • Fiber + healthy fat (e.g., hummus + carrots, trail mix)

3. Many times, your body needs water and not food. Have a glass of water before reaching out for a snack.

Quick homemade, healthy snacks

 

Chia seed pudding's gel-like texture can be fun for teens.(Freepik)
Chia seed pudding's gel-like texture can be fun for teens.(Freepik)

 

1. Carb-based snacks

  • Overnight oats with fruit
  • Chia seed pudding
  • Rice crackers with hummus
  • Puffed rice mixture

2. Healthy fat-based snacks

  • Coconut laddo
  • Cheese egg sandwich
  • Grilled paneer
  • Minced chicken soup

3. Baked sweet potato/corn

  • A good way to include veggies in the diet.
  • One can even make chat/tikki out of it to make them consume in a hidden form.

4. Makhanas

  • They are fibre-packed, naturally low in fat and low in calories, yet filling.
  • Makhanas make a good snack for the evening.

5. Trail mix

  • It's ideal for kids to meet their protein needs, too.
  • A handful of servings of trail mix is a good way to improve it, along with adding healthy fats and vitamins to the diet.

6. Yoghurt with fruit

  • It is packed with probiotics, great to keep the gut happy.
  • Fruits help to enhance the fibre intake and add natural sweetness to it.

7. Boiled egg/roasted chana

  • High in protein
  • Chana contains fibre, good for gut health.

Alternatives when craving processed/junk food

 

Roasted chickpeas can be a perfect alternative for savoury junk like chips.(Freepik)
Roasted chickpeas can be a perfect alternative for savoury junk like chips.(Freepik)

1. Instead of chips:

Try:

  • Roasted chickpeas
  • Baked veggie chips (sweet potatoes, beets)
  • Whole grain crackers with hummus

2. Instead of sugary drinks:

Try:

  • Flavoured water with slices of fruit, cucumber, or mint
  • Smoothies made with fresh fruit and yoghurt
  • Dry fruit milk

3. Instead of cookies and pastries:

Try:

  • Whole grain toast with nut butter
  • Banana oats pancakes (use millet flour too)
  • Apple slices with almond or peanut butter

4. Instead of candy or chocolates

Try:

  • Dried fruit (without added sugar)
  • Frozen grapes or banana slices
  • Homemade energy bites (made with oats, peanut butter, and honey)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
