Boost work productivity through smarter snacking with these nutrient-rich foods

Snacking is instrumental in keeping the energy and efficiency levels up and running during long working hours. Mindless munching on the wrong foods can, however, result in fatigue and lethargy. Busy at work? These smart snacks keep you energised without the crash.(Image on Pexels by Marcus Aurelius)

The snack swap that keeps you focused for hours

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ipshita Chakravarti, Dietician at CMRI Kolkata, shared, “Having nutrient-dense snacks guarantees ongoing energy and concentration. Avoid processed snack foods like chips, sweets, or oily fried foods that are easy to energise but lead to a crash later.”

She recommended opting for protein-rich, fibre and healthy fat-content rich snacks like:

• Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia seeds)

• Honey or fruit greek yogurt

• Boiled eggs with whole grain bread or avocado

• Vegetable sticks with hummus or cottage cheese dip

• Self-made protein shakes or protein bars

The diet expert advised, “Hydrate yourself to maintain energy. You should also drink sufficient water so that you stay alert and focused. Green tea, buttermilk, coconut water, and herbal teas are the most suitable. Season fruits like watermelon can also satisfy your thirst and prevent dehydration.”

Overeating healthy snacks might be hurting your productivity

Asserting that portion control is essential, Ipshita Chakravarti said, “Healthy snacking is a great thing but in moderation. Too much, even of the healthy stuff, will make you bloated and sluggish. Portion and balance your snacks for best effect. By hydrating and consuming a healthy diet, you are able to be more productive.”

Nutrient-rich snacks make the light snacking heavy with nutritional goodness for your body. (Pexels)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Vishal Gupta, Managing Director at Borges India, revealed, “With growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle, consumers are in quest of a perfectly healthy combination of nutrition and convenience in snacking. Urbanization, busy lifestyles and changing preferences of consumers toward convenience and on-the-go foods largely account for the surge. The trend for smarter snacking has mirrored in the almond market, a recent innovative product called as the zero-pesticide residue (ZPR) almond is gaining ground.”

Snacking on junk food can increase the risk of memory problems and stroke.(Freepik)

He highlighted, “A product is considered zero pesticide residue when the number of pesticides in the product is less than 0.01 mg/kg (or 0.01 ppm). The ZPR almonds are certified after being meticulously tested by an independent authorized laboratory, which analyses over 100 parameters. A certificate could be downloaded to check the authenticity and subsequently build trust after scanning the QR code mentioned behind the pack.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.