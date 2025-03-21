Woman who ‘lost 9 kg so fast’ reveals appetite-suppressing drink that helped her drop weight: But is it actually safe?

Instagram user Antonia Kanoria shared that she has 'been drinking an appetite suppressant the entire time and didn’t even know it'. In an Instagram video dated February 17, she shared that as a result of this drink, she lost '20 pounds (9 kg) so fast'. What is the magical drink that she says helped her curb hunger and boost energy – and does it actually work? Read on to find out. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? Instagram user Antonia Kanoria said she's been having half iced coffee and half protein shake daily, which led to weight loss. (Instagram/ Antonia Kanoria)

Combining coffee and protein shake for weight loss

But first, here's what Antonia said in a video she posted on Instagram: “I literally figured out why I lost 20 pounds so fast — like in a matter of three months. I have been having the same breakfast every morning, and today was the first time I had it in the afternoon... and now I don't have an appetite, my appetite is gone.”

She added, “Every single day, every single morning, I have been having half iced coffee and half protein shake, 32 grams of protein and 200 calories. I am satiated, I am not hungry. I am only eating to hit my protein goals. Now, I can't eat my dinner. If you want an appetite suppressant, you might want to get yourself a protein shake and a big jug of cold brew because that's clearly what worked for me.”

Doctor says relying solely on protein shakes for weight loss while skipping meals is not a sustainable or healthy approach. (Freepik)

But is this something you should follow?

Overall, combining half iced coffee and half protein shake can be a helpful appetite suppressant, but be sure to keep your overall diet and lifestyle balanced. Dr Kiran Soni, head of the department of nutrition and health at Yatharth Hospital Greater Noida told HT Lifestyle that 'weight loss isn’t just about eating protein, it’s about nourishing your body with balance'.

She said, “Relying solely on protein for weight loss while skipping meals is not a sustainable or healthy approach. While protein plays a crucial role in muscle preservation, metabolism, and satiety, the body also needs carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals for overall well-being.”

Why the so-called weight loss drink could be risky

Dr Soni warned that 'skipping meals can lead to nutrient deficiencies, low energy levels, and muscle loss over time. It may also slow down metabolism, making it harder to lose weight effectively'. She suggests, “Instead of skipping meals, a balanced diet with controlled portions of protein, fibre, and healthy fats ensures sustained energy and effective fat loss. Whole foods like lean meats, eggs, lentils, dairy, nuts, and seeds should be complemented with vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.”

Additionally, extreme protein intake without sufficient fibre and hydration can lead to digestive issues and put a strain on the kidneys, she added. “A better strategy for weight loss is portion control, mindful eating, and regular physical activity. Rather than eliminating meals, focus on eating balanced, nutrient-dense foods at regular intervals to maintain metabolism and support overall health. Sustainable weight loss is about long-term lifestyle changes, not quick fixes,” Dr Soni said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.