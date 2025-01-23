Want to reduce appetite naturally? Study shows which workout helps

Hunger is one of the factors that can derail attempts at portion control and maintaining a calorie deficit. Appetite often leads many to ditch their plans and overeat. But did you know that a workout can reduce your appetite for a while? And which type of workout? Intense workouts that go beyond the 'lactate threshold' help in suppressing appetite. (PC: Pexels)

A study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society revealed that intense, tough workouts are more effective than moderate exercises. The study pointed to a hormone that controls hunger, which may be influenced by intense workouts. Ghrelin is also called the ‘hunger hormone.’

Understanding how ghrelin is connected to appetite control

Ghrelin hormone is responsible for making you feel hungry.(Pexels)

The level of this ‘hunger hormone’ ghrelin is affected by exercise intensity. The study explained how Ghrelin, known as the ‘hunger hormone,’ exists in two forms: acylated ghrelin (AG), which stimulates hunger, and deacylated ghrelin (DAG), which has a neutral or appetite-suppressing effect. When someone exercises, these levels may fluctuate, impacting hunger as well. Furthermore, AG is the form that signals the brain that ‘I am hungry’, urging one to eat.

Besides influencing hunger, ghrelin also plays important roles in other areas of the body, such as regulating energy, blood sugar, the immune system, sleep, and even memory.

So how is ghrelin level connected to tough, high-intensity workouts? It appears that high-intensity workouts lower ghrelin levels, acting as a natural appetite suppressant. People who worked out hard felt less hungry.

The researchers explained that exercises beyond the ‘lactate threshold’ lead to a suppression of ghrelin. The lactate threshold is when exercise starts to feel tough and your breathing gets heavier.

Difference between man and woman in ghrelin levels

The study highlighted that women naturally have higher levels of ghrelin in comparison to men. It means naturally, women tend to feel hungrier more often. But the study also revealed that when women do high-intensity workouts, the ghrelin level drops more than in men. Particularly, intense exercise lowered the ‘hunger-causing’ type of ghrelin (AG) in women, which is the form that signals to the brain that it is hungry.

Similarly, ghrelin levels also decreased in men after intense exercise but not as significantly as in women. So high-intensity workouts affect differently in men and women.

Appetite is one of the culprits that can thwart well-planned diet plans unless controlled. So to control this appetite, many take medications and drugs like Ozempic. But following the intense workout approach to lower ghrelin, and in turn, hunger, offers a more natural and organic solution.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

