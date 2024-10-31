Intense 30-minute exercise gives you more brain power than regular workout durations

A study from the University of California, published in Communications Psychology revealed a positive correlation between short workout time with better cognitive ability. Exercise has long been recognized as beneficial for both cognitive and physical well-being, but it’s typically assumed that significant improvements require extended workout sessions. However, this study focused on shorter yet intense workouts, which are more effective in improving mental capabilities. Cycling is one of the activities that give mental clarity. (Pexels)

Short, intense workouts are more effective

The study assessed thousands of exercise-related studies conducted over the last two decades, examining the mental benefits of exercise among people aged 18 to 45. The results showed that short, intense workouts like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or cycling improve cognitive functions more than prolonged workout regimes at a moderate pace. HIIT exercises require vigorous, high-energy efforts for a short period. The researchers called it akin to a sprint, with small breaks following the activity. The cognitive benefits become more prominent and immediate after a concise workout. This compact yet intense session gathers all the physical strength and mental focus, leaving the mind with post-workout clarity.

Cognitive improvements

Exercises lasting less than 30 minutes yielded stronger cognitive benefits than longer sessions. The mental improvements last longer. The effect is particularly prominent in executive functioning. These mental skills include working memory, planning, organising, and mental flexibility to multitask. This is one of the first studies to examine the effect of brief exercise periods on brain power. So any time you’re feeling foggy, break out in an intense workout in your break to help you re-focus.

