Did you have a restless night of no sleep? Study says it can affect memory and attention - even after days

The way we workout and sleep can affect us even after days. We usually believe that the impact of an exercise routine or a restless night of scanty sleep is short-lived. However, a recent study conducted by researchers from Aalto University and the University of Oulu in Finland explored that the impact of workout and sleep can stay even after days. The study was conducted on a neuroscientist’s brain and behavioural activity – the person was tracked for five months. Attention, cognition and memory can be affected by restless night of no or less sleep.(Unsplash)

The study further observed that attention, cognition and memory can be affected by restless night of no or less sleep and workout routine even after several days.

Effects of poor sleep:

Lead study author Ana Triana spoke about the ways that environmental, physiological and behavioral changes on different timescales can affect response of brain functional connectivity. The lead author’s brain scans were also studied – the researchers identified two distinct responses – one that lasted under seven days, and another that lasted up to 15 days.

The short-wave response can determine the short impact of sleep which affects us temporarily. While, on the other hand, the long wave is focused on the gradual and long-lasting effect of poor sleep on attention and memory.

Effects of workouts:

It was further observed that workouts can have significant positive impact on the brain as well. Memory and cognitive flexibility can be positively impacted by good workouts. The study also determined a strong connection between heart rate variability and brain connectivity, especially when the body is at rest.

The study is a wake-up call to determine the ways by which poor sleep can affect us in the long-term – it equally emphasises on the need of having a healthy workout routine to support brain development. The study further proposes that stress management techniques can shape the wiring of the brain, even when we are not completely concentrating on the task at hand.

