Woman claims she lost 20 kg in just 3 months with this 'ultimate weekly diet and workout schedule for beginners'
The woman followed a strict protein-rich diet and an intense workout routine to shed weight faster. Check out her routine here.
Quick and drastic weight loss is a dream for many. Magical soups and easy exercises often trend on social media, promising that skinny waist and a fit body. Now, a woman named Vaanya Badola has shared a video of her diet chart and a workout routine of an entire week on Instagram and claimed that she followed it for three months and ended up losing 20 kilos. “The ultimate weekly schedule for beginners, I lost 20 kgs in just 3 months when I followed this. Save or take screenshots, and let me know if you follow it and how's it been for you,” read an excerpt from her post.
Take a look at the diet and the exercise routine.
Monday:
For Monday, she started her day with jumping jacks, crunches, planks and bodyweight squats. For the meal plan, she preferred making a salad consisting of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables.
Tuesday:
It is important for the body to start adjusting to minor changes in diet and workout routine. For Tuesday, the woman chose a low-impact workout of walking and running. For her diet, she compiled a high protein breakfast with cottage cheese, granolas, bananas, blueberries and honey.
Wednesday:
Wednesday was dedicated to leg workouts with jumps, skipping, burpees, jumping squats, sumo squats, lunges, calves raises and round of stairs. For breakfast and lunch, a vegetable-rich meal was consumed, while for dinner, a protein-rich platter was chosen.
Thursday:
Thursday was for upper body workout and cardio. She mentioned that cardio is not enough to make the body fit and fine – it is important to tone the muscles with pushups. For diet, she followed an extensive meal plan replete with protein, carbs, veggies, fruits and milk.
Friday:
Fridays were for arm workout, and the best way to do so is with sipping, jumping jacks, burpees, pushups, shadow punches, plank and triceps dips. For the meal, a vegetable-rich diet can be followed.
Saturday:
This day was dedicated in shedding the beer belly with this workout – round of stairs, jumping jacks, skipping, burpees, sidekicks, jumping twists, Russian twists and side plank. For the diet, Saturday was considered a cheat day – carbs were avoided and proteins were consumed.
Sunday:
For Sunday, the woman performed an intense cardio session with the strength she gained from the entire week’s workout routine. She further added that a cheat meal can be consumed on this day.
Vaanya is a social media fitness influencer with about 137,000 Instagram followers. She doles out fitness and weightloss tips on Instagram.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
