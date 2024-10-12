Woman claims she lost 20 kg in just 3 months with this 'ultimate weekly diet and workout schedule for beginners'

Quick and drastic weight loss is a dream for many. Magical soups and easy exercises often trend on social media, promising that skinny waist and a fit body. Now, a woman named Vaanya Badola has shared a video of her diet chart and a workout routine of an entire week on Instagram and claimed that she followed it for three months and ended up losing 20 kilos. “The ultimate weekly schedule for beginners, I lost 20 kgs in just 3 months when I followed this. Save or take screenshots, and let me know if you follow it and how's it been for you,” read an excerpt from her post. “The ultimate weekly schedule for beginners, I lost 20 kgs in just 3 months when I followed this," wrote the woman on Instagram.(Instagram/@vaanya_badola)

Take a look at the diet and the exercise routine.

Monday:

For Monday, she started her day with jumping jacks, crunches, planks and bodyweight squats. For the meal plan, she preferred making a salad consisting of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables.

Tuesday:

It is important for the body to start adjusting to minor changes in diet and workout routine. For Tuesday, the woman chose a low-impact workout of walking and running. For her diet, she compiled a high protein breakfast with cottage cheese, granolas, bananas, blueberries and honey.

Wednesday:

Wednesday was dedicated to leg workouts with jumps, skipping, burpees, jumping squats, sumo squats, lunges, calves raises and round of stairs. For breakfast and lunch, a vegetable-rich meal was consumed, while for dinner, a protein-rich platter was chosen.

Thursday:

Thursday was for upper body workout and cardio. She mentioned that cardio is not enough to make the body fit and fine – it is important to tone the muscles with pushups. For diet, she followed an extensive meal plan replete with protein, carbs, veggies, fruits and milk.

Friday:

Fridays were for arm workout, and the best way to do so is with sipping, jumping jacks, burpees, pushups, shadow punches, plank and triceps dips. For the meal, a vegetable-rich diet can be followed.

Saturday:

This day was dedicated in shedding the beer belly with this workout – round of stairs, jumping jacks, skipping, burpees, sidekicks, jumping twists, Russian twists and side plank. For the diet, Saturday was considered a cheat day – carbs were avoided and proteins were consumed.

Sunday:

For Sunday, the woman performed an intense cardio session with the strength she gained from the entire week’s workout routine. She further added that a cheat meal can be consumed on this day.

Vaanya is a social media fitness influencer with about 137,000 Instagram followers. She doles out fitness and weightloss tips on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.