Woman loses 18 kgs in 2 months by eating just ‘one meal a day’. Is it safe?

A video went viral recently featuring a drastic change in weight that can happen by having just one meal a day. In the video, a woman can be seen showing her previous weight – 97 kgs – and then showing her weight after two months – 79 kilos. The woman mentioned in the video that she went through the diet of having one meal a day. The video also featured pictures of her meal plates. “From 97 kg to 79kg—one meal a day, every day. It’s not just a diet; it’s my lifestyle,” mentioned the woman. “From 97 kg to 79kg—one meal a day, every day. It’s not just a diet; it’s my lifestyle,” mentioned the woman.(Instagram/@one.mealday)

However, is it safe to consume only one meal a day? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akshata Chavan, clinical dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Losing 18 kgs in 2 months by eating one meal a day can be attributed to a significant calorie deficit, which is why some see rapid weight loss with this approach. From a nutritionist’s perspective, this method—also known as intermittent fasting (specifically, OMAD or One Meal a Day)—can indeed work for short-term weight loss. However, its long-term safety is questionable.”

Body may not receive essential nutrients

Addressing the importance of proper calorie intake, Akshata Chavan added, “When you drastically reduce your calorie intake, your body may not receive essential nutrients, leading to deficiencies. The weight loss might also come from muscle loss, not just fat, which can impact metabolism and overall health. Moreover, eating just once a day can cause intense hunger, mood swings, and may lead to overeating during the single meal, often resulting in poor food choices.”

Balancing weight loss and nutrition:

The dietitian added that it is important to balance healthy weight management and proper food intake rich in nutrition - “For someone focused on holistic and sustainable health, it's essential to balance weight loss with proper nutrient intake. Incorporating proteins, healthy fats, and fibers is key. A more balanced approach, like mindful eating or moderate intermittent fasting, often leads to better long-term results without compromising health. It’s always wise to consult a healthcare provider before making such drastic changes to your diet,” said Akshata Chavan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.