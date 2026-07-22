What are the effects of Hepatitis B, and why should one vaccinate? Gastroenterologist Dr Ayush Dhingra explains

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that targets the liver, progressing silently before symptoms become noticeable. By the time many people realise something is wrong, liver damage has already taken place.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ayush Dhingra reassured that Hepatitis B is one of the most preventable viral infections, making timely vaccination the smartest health decision a family can take. While our busy lifestyles can make it difficult to find time for vaccination, not taking the vaccine at all can come at a very high cost.

What are the effects of Hepatitis B According to Dr Dhingra, there is yet to be widespread awareness about the effects of Hepatitis B. Unlike illnesses that announce their arrival with fever or cough, Hepatitis B quietly remains in the body for years.

“Standard blood tests may appear normal even when the virus is causing underlying liver damage,” shared the gastroenterologist. “By the time symptoms like fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, or distension appear, the liver has already been damaged severely.”

Some people naturally recover from the disease. However, those who do not develop a chronic infection are at increased risk of liver cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.

“Since infected people may not know they carry the virus, they unknowingly pass it on through infected blood, from mother to baby during childbirth or through unsafe exposure of body fluids,” noted Dr Dhingra.