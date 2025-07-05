Climate shifts fueling viral infections: Doctor explains the link, shares prevention tips for children and elderly

The dramatic shifts in climate have also brought in the risk of viral infections and diseases, over the last few years. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atique Ahemad, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, “With climatic patterns changing across the world, the effects do not end at heatwaves or rains in improper seasons—they bite far deeper into the field of public health. Perhaps one of the most alarming effects of the changes has been the spectacular increase in viral infections, and that even more so in the most vulnerable groups: children and the elderly.” Also read | 10 kinds of viral infections that are common in monsoon Weakened immune systems in children are not equipped enough to fight viral infections.(Pexels)

How climate change triggers viral infections:

Explaining the connection, Dr Atique Ahemad said, “Increased temperatures, unpredictable rains, and volatile humidity provide optimal conditions for viruses to survive, mutate, and propagate. Such weather also interferes with conventional patterns of infection, pushing infections past their conventional windows of seasons.”

Types of viral infections caused by weather changes:

Airborne respiratory viruses: Unsteady weather makes people more vulnerable to respiratory infections like adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (rsv), influenza virus and haemophilus influenzae B.

Vector-borne viruses: Excess stagnant water from unseasonal rains elevates the breeding of mosquitoes that cause dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Fecal-oral route infections: Flooding, poor sanitation, and contaminated water cause an increase in hepatitis A and E, hand-foot-mouth disease and enterovirus infections.

Gastrointestinal infection: Climate change affects food and water sanitation, leading to viral gastroenteric disease like rotavirus and other viruses that lead to fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. Also read | Monsoon season health guide: Expert tips on managing viral fever and infections during rainy season

Age-related immune deficiency in older adults can make them prone to viral infections.(Pexels)

Why are children and the elderly more vulnerable?

“Both groups have underdeveloped or weakened immune systems and are therefore not very strong in fighting viral infections. Children and infants are in the process of developing immunity, while older persons typically have chronic conditions or age-related immune deficiency,” added the pediatrician.

Tips to stay safe:

Dr Atique Ahemad shared a few precautionary measures that children and the elderly should follow to stay safe:

1. Water safety:

• Drink only filtered, boiled, or clean water.

• Avoid contamination of water, particularly in flood-hit areas.

• Hold back children from reaching stagnant or contaminated water sources.

2. Mosquito control:

• Avoid water collection in and around the home.

• Utilise mosquito repellents and bed nets.

• Engage in community fogging and larvicide spraying activities. Also read | How viral infections interact with human bodies: Study

3. Respiratory hygiene:

• Social isolation of sick respiratory cases.

• Prevent droplet-based transmission by use of masks.

• Practice good hand hygiene, particularly before meals and after visiting the toilet.

4. Immunisation:

Vaccination continues to be one of the most useful tools against climate-induced viral epidemics.

• Influenza vaccine: Injection every year for older individuals and children.

• Hepatitis A vaccine: Administered at over 1 year old; also recommended in older adults.

• Rotavirus vaccine: Routine childhood immunization.

• Haemophilus influenzae B (Hib) vaccine: Safeguards against meningitis and pneumonia in children.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.