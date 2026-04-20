Can your liver heal itself? Bengaluru hepatologist explains which damage is reversible and which isn’t

While he did acknowledge that the liver's ability to heal itself is ‘surprising,’ he also clarified that it does not mean every kind of damage simply disappears with time. So what determines how much it can recover? "How much it can recover depends on two things: what caused the damage, and how early it’s picked up,” he answered.

To get an understanding of how the liver heals itself and what damage is reversible and what is not, HT Lifestyle in a conversation with Dr Vinay Kumar BR, consultant hepatologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

The liver is one of the only internal organs that can repair itself, regenerating after damage. But to what extent can it actually recover, and what determines how far that repair goes? ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday habits that could be silently harming liver: ‘If you are drinking alcohol every…’

Let's take a look at all the major liver diseases and to what extent they can be ‘reversed' by the liver repairing itself internally.

1. Fatty liver ( possible at early stage) Fatty liver is one of the most common, and it can occur from a sedentary lifestyle. This is usually seen in younger people. When fat collects in the liver cells because of a poor diet, weight gain or long hours of inactivity, fatty liver develops!

But the hepatologist assured that when detected at an early stage, the liver damage is not permanent yet. “If eating habits improve, weight is brought under control, and daily activity increases, the liver can slowly clear that fat. It’s not an overnight change, but it does happen when routines stay consistent,” he explained, outlining what the road to recovery entails.

2. Alcohol-related changes (possible at early stage) Excess alcohol consumption adversely affects the liver. But there's still hope if you stop drinking alcohol. “When alcohol is reduced or stopped early enough, the liver often begins to recover,” Dr Vinay noted.

What are the initial effects once you stop drinking? “The initial effects, fat buildup and mild inflammation, can settle once the constant strain is removed. But this phase doesn’t last forever,” the hepatologist answered. This means the liver has not yet sustain permanant damage, but time is essential- the earlier you quit, the better it is. The damage can be reversed. But the more you delay quitting drinking, more you narrow the window of recovery.

3. Liver inflammation (possible at early stage) The third type of liver disease originates from inflammation- can also be called liver inflammation or hepatitis. Usually, it happens because of infections, alcohol, or metabolic issues. But is it reversible? This is a bit nuanced.

The hepatologist answered, “If the underlying cause is picked up early and handled properly, the liver can recover to a good extent. But if the inflammation keeps coming back or isn’t treated, it slowly starts leading to scarring.” It depicts the importance of early screening and diagnosis for active medical intervention, before permanent scarring.

4. Fibrosis (very slow recovery) Now we are at the acute liver diseases, which mark the beginning of scarring. The hepatologist revealed that the scarring is the liver's way to respond to repeated liver damage by laying down scar tissue. Here, he explained that in this case, the liver is no longer just inflamed; it structurally begins to change. While reversal is still possible, it is a bit complex. “The process is slower, and the liver doesn’t fully return to its original state in many cases,” the hepatologist disclosed that recovery is much slower.

5. Cirrhosis (not possible) This stage draws serious concern because, as per the doctor, it is when the liver develops significant scarring, ‘enough to change how it looks and works.’ By this point, most of the damage cannot be reversed. "Treatment is aimed at slowing things down and managing complications, not reversing the condition," he elaborated. Liver transplant then becomes one of the options during advanced cases.