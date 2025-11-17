Gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday habits that could be silently harming liver: ‘If you are drinking alcohol every…’

Liver-related problems are seeing an unprecedented upswing with the rise of a sedentary lifestyle. As per a study published in the Journal of Hepatology, from August 2023, every year, liver diseases are responsible for two million deaths, accounting for 1 in 25 worldwide. And every year, the numbers see an uptrend. Protect your liver health by proactively following precautionary measures. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

The concerning numbers highlight the need to pay attention to liver health and include strong precautionary measures in daily life to ensure you protect one of the most vital organs in your body.

Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shared in a November 17 post about the habits which may be damaging your liver health.

1. Long-term alcohol consumption

Alcohol often emerges as one of the major risk factors for liver diseases. Dr Salhab flagged alcohol consumption as one of the most problematic habits for liver health. He also spotlighted the duration of drinking, warning against long-term, daily alcohol intake.

“If you are drinking alcohol every single day, you could develop liver failure after a period of 10 years, so be mindful of how much you are drinking every week,” the gastroenterologist cautioned.

2. Processed, junk food

Next up, Dr Salhab called out the habit of eating junk food, which is usually highly processed in nature. These foods are also overloaded with fat, sugar, and sodium. Commonly, liver damage is associated with alcohol. But even if you don't drink, junk food consumption may cause liver problems over time.

Dr Salhab explained, “If your diet mainly consists of excessive calories, which include saturated fat, processed sugars, and ultra-processed foods. This puts you at risk of fatty liver disease, which is going to be the number one reason in the world for liver failure.”

Habits you need to change if you want a good liver health. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

3. Not getting tested

Lastly, Dr Salhab advised against skipping regular liver check-ups. The issue is that unless someone is seriously ill, they don't go for medical tests, when in reality, they help you track your health better. Many liver diseases progress silently and show no visible symptoms until very late. Routine bloodwork helps to keep liver health in check. But many diseases stay silent and progress without noticeable symptoms.

“Not getting your liver checked at least once or twice a year with bloodwork, some of these liver diseases are sneaky and silent and can have no symptoms, so sometimes the only way to find out early is to get checked,” Dr Salhab elaborated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.