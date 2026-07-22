Can cracking your knuckles damage your joints? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the popping sound and shares when to worry
What happens when you crack your knuckles? Learn from a specialist when you should stop.
When you are typing or writing for an extended period, one instinctive tendency may be to crack your tensed knuckles. It can feel as though it releases all the built-up tension in that area. The familiar popping sound also feels satisfying. But have you ever wondered what causes this sound? More importantly, is there any possibility that repeatedly cracking your knuckles could damage your joints?
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We asked Dr (Prof) Amite Pankaj Aggarwal, principal director and head of orthopaedics and joint replacement at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, about this habit. He unpacked what causes the popping sound, whether cracking your knuckles is safe and when it may become a cause for concern.
Can cracking your knuckles damage your joints?
As you are cracking your knuckles, a doubt may surface that you are actually wearing down the joints or putting yourself at risk of arthritis. However, Dr Agarwal clarified that occasional knuckle cracking is generally harmless.
“Cracking your knuckles is a common habit and, for most people, does not appear to damage the joints. Multiple studies have found no convincing link between habitual knuckle cracking and the development of joint disease,” he said.
This means that if your knuckle cracking is occasional and painless, you do not need to worry.
What is the popping sound?
It may seem as though the sound comes from bones rubbing together or something snapping. However, it actually originates from the fluid surrounding the joint. Dr Aggarwal explained, "The popping sound occurs when gas bubbles rapidly form and collapse within the synovial fluid that lubricates the joint.”
Do you need to be careful?
While occasionally cracking your knuckles may not harm healthy joints, the amount of force used and the frequency of the habit can make a significant difference. According to the expert, cracking them forcefully or repeatedly may cause temporary discomfort, swelling or reduced grip strength. In rare cases, it may also result in injury to the surrounding ligaments or tendons.
What are the red flags?
Dr Agarwal listed certain warning signs that may accompany knuckle cracking. It may mean the presence of an underlying joint disorder rather than being caused by the cracking itself. If you notice any of them, consult a doctor:
- Persistent joint pain
- Swelling around the joint
- Visible joint deformity
- Reduced movement or loss of function
What to do if you crack knuckles a lot?
Too much of anything can be harmful. If the habit interferes with your daily activities, the specialist recommended adopting healthier stress-relief practices, such as squeezing a soft ball or stretching your fingers.
In a nutshell, knuckle cracking itself is unlikely to harm healthy joints, but painful or persistent joint symptoms should be evaluated by a healthcare professional to rule out underlying conditions.
More about the expert
Dr. (Prof.) Amite Pankaj Aggarwal is a senior Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon with over 18 years of experience in knee, hip and shoulder replacement, revision arthroplasty, sports injury management, and arthroscopic surgery. An alumnus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, he is one of the country's youngest Professors of Orthopaedics and has performed more than 5,000 joint replacement surgeries.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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