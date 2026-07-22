Can cracking your knuckles damage your joints? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the popping sound and shares when to worry

When you are typing or writing for an extended period, one instinctive tendency may be to crack your tensed knuckles. It can feel as though it releases all the built-up tension in that area. The familiar popping sound also feels satisfying. But have you ever wondered what causes this sound? More importantly, is there any possibility that repeatedly cracking your knuckles could damage your joints?



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We asked Dr (Prof) Amite Pankaj Aggarwal, principal director and head of orthopaedics and joint replacement at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, about this habit. He unpacked what causes the popping sound, whether cracking your knuckles is safe and when it may become a cause for concern.

Can cracking your knuckles damage your joints? As you are cracking your knuckles, a doubt may surface that you are actually wearing down the joints or putting yourself at risk of arthritis. However, Dr Agarwal clarified that occasional knuckle cracking is generally harmless.

“Cracking your knuckles is a common habit and, for most people, does not appear to damage the joints. Multiple studies have found no convincing link between habitual knuckle cracking and the development of joint disease,” he said.

This means that if your knuckle cracking is occasional and painless, you do not need to worry.

What is the popping sound? It may seem as though the sound comes from bones rubbing together or something snapping. However, it actually originates from the fluid surrounding the joint. Dr Aggarwal explained, "The popping sound occurs when gas bubbles rapidly form and collapse within the synovial fluid that lubricates the joint.”

Do you need to be careful? While occasionally cracking your knuckles may not harm healthy joints, the amount of force used and the frequency of the habit can make a significant difference. According to the expert, cracking them forcefully or repeatedly may cause temporary discomfort, swelling or reduced grip strength. In rare cases, it may also result in injury to the surrounding ligaments or tendons.

What are the red flags? Dr Agarwal listed certain warning signs that may accompany knuckle cracking. It may mean the presence of an underlying joint disorder rather than being caused by the cracking itself. If you notice any of them, consult a doctor: