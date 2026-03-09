Are women at a greater risk of bone loss as they age? Orthopaedic doctor reveals 3 key reasons

With age, the bone's strength declines, and women are especially vulnerable to this silent threat. Bones form the very foundation of every movement you make, making them crucial to overall health. But for women, because of various changes in the body, bone loss occurs over time.



ALSO READ: Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk Women are at risk of bone loss after menopause. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To better understand the causes of bone loss and how to prevent it for improved health, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Bhavishya Handa, a Ghaziabad-based orthopaedic doctor with over 12 years of experience. He explained why bone loss occurs naturally in women and what steps can be taken to protect bone health.

Hormonal shifts One of the key reasons women face a higher risk of bone loss, according to the doctor, is because of a decline in oestrogen levels as they approach menopause. Oestrogen plays an important role in maintaining density and supporting the body's natural bone-building processes.

“The post-menopausal period marks a critical window where bone density can decrease significantly, making women particularly prone to fractures,” he explained.

Nutritional gaps What you eat plays an important role in maintaining overall health, and nutritional gaps can significantly impact bone strength over time. While calcium and vitamin D are widely recognised as essential for bone health, the doctor also noted that real bone strength relies on a broader network of micronutrients like vitamin D₃, vitamin K₂ and magnesium. These nutrients work together to support bone mineralisation, improve calcium absorption and maintain bone structure, helping to keep bones strong and resilient as the body ages.