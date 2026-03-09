Are women at a greater risk of bone loss as they age? Orthopaedic doctor reveals 3 key reasons
Women's hormonal shift is responsible for bone loss. Find out what are the other causes and how you can prevent.
With age, the bone's strength declines, and women are especially vulnerable to this silent threat. Bones form the very foundation of every movement you make, making them crucial to overall health. But for women, because of various changes in the body, bone loss occurs over time.
To better understand the causes of bone loss and how to prevent it for improved health, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Bhavishya Handa, a Ghaziabad-based orthopaedic doctor with over 12 years of experience. He explained why bone loss occurs naturally in women and what steps can be taken to protect bone health.
Hormonal shifts
One of the key reasons women face a higher risk of bone loss, according to the doctor, is because of a decline in oestrogen levels as they approach menopause. Oestrogen plays an important role in maintaining density and supporting the body's natural bone-building processes.
“The post-menopausal period marks a critical window where bone density can decrease significantly, making women particularly prone to fractures,” he explained.
Nutritional gaps
What you eat plays an important role in maintaining overall health, and nutritional gaps can significantly impact bone strength over time. While calcium and vitamin D are widely recognised as essential for bone health, the doctor also noted that real bone strength relies on a broader network of micronutrients like vitamin D₃, vitamin K₂ and magnesium. These nutrients work together to support bone mineralisation, improve calcium absorption and maintain bone structure, helping to keep bones strong and resilient as the body ages.
Lifestyle influences
Finally, the doctor touched upon the third factor, which is lifestyle influences on bone health. “Strong bones start with everyday self-care, and the correct lifestyle choices contribute to long-term resilience,” he noted.
Here are certain habits and daily patterns that can affect bone strength:
- Low physical activity or prolonged sitting
- Lack of weight-bearing exercises such as walking, dancing, yoga, or strength training
- Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption
- Chronic stress, which can influence overall metabolic health
The doctor then talked about Calcium Citrate Malate (CCM) for treatment, which is a highly absorbable form of calcium that supports bone strength, density, and better calcium utilisation in the body. CCM also contains essential nutrients that help cover nutritional gaps. “CCM is commonly combined with key nutrients such as Vitamin D₃, Vitamin K₂, and Magnesium, creating a powerful, synergistic blend that supports bone strength, bone density, and healthy calcium utilisation,” Dr Handa noted.
To maintain healthy bones, one should also eat a balanced diet rich in diverse calcium sources, engage in regular physical activity, ensure adequate sunlight exposure, and practise stress management.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
