Estrogen, Progesterone and Testosterone: Key hormones and expert tips for women's health to balance them

Hormonal balance is crucial for a woman's overall well-being as various hormones act as chemical messengers, regulating the function of cells and tissues throughout the body but when these hormones are imbalanced, it can take a toll on your health. Today we will focus on three key hormones – estrogen, progesterone and testosterone so, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharadi, explained how they impact your health, along with some expert tips for addressing imbalances.

1. Estrogen:

Functions: Growth in tissues, mood regulation, skin and bone health, heart protection.

Imbalance: Irregular periods, weight gain, fatigue, mood swings, dry skin, acne, unwanted hair growth, fertility struggles.

Treatment:

A) Lifestyle changes: Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management techniques, and adequate sleep can significantly improve estrogen levels.

B) Consulting a healthcare professional: Depending on the cause and severity of the imbalance, a doctor may recommend birth control pills, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), or other medications.

2. Progesterone:

Functions: Balances estrogen, prepares for pregnancy, promotes sleep, regulates blood sugar, strengthens bones.

Imbalance: Sleep disturbances, blood sugar problems, weakened bones, bloating, mood swings, fertility problems.

Treatment:

A) Lifestyle changes: Similar to estrogen, a healthy lifestyle with balanced diet, exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep can help regulate progesterone.

B) Medical intervention: In some cases, doctors may prescribe progesterone supplements, birth control pills, or medications to address the underlying cause of the imbalance.

3. Testosterone:

Functions: Builds muscle, supports cognitive function, offers some heart protection.

Imbalance: Fatigue, difficulty concentrating.

Treatment:

A) Lifestyle changes: Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in protein, regular exercise and stress management can support healthy testosterone levels.

B) Medical intervention

Maintaining Hormonal Harmony

Dr Preethika Shetty concluded, “The good news is that you can take charge of your hormonal symphony! A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein nourishes your body. Regular exercise helps regulate hormonal activity. Chronic stress disrupts hormone balance, so practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation. Excessive sugar consumption can contribute to imbalances, so limit sugary foods. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to support hormonal regulation. Maintaining a healthy weight can also improve hormonal balance. Finally, a healthy gut microbiome can influence hormone production, so consider incorporating gut-friendly foods into your diet. By understanding your hormones and adopting these healthy lifestyle practices, you can create a harmonious symphony within your body and experience a happier, healthier you!”