Neuroscientist warns women to eat magnesium-rich foods because ‘your body steals it from bones’ after 50

Robert WB Love, a neuroscientist specialising in helping people prevent Alzheimer’s disease , took to Instagram on February 2 to share the difference between the four options and why women above 50 should be serious about consuming magnesium in their daily diet.

However, before you go and grab a supplement for yourself, it is necessary to be well versed with which magnesium is best for your brain: magnesium threonate, magnesium citrate, magnesium glycinate or magnesium taurate?

Magnesium is one of the most talked-about nutrients in the supplement market right now, with many people taking it to boost brain health and improve sleep. While it is most important to eat foods rich in magnesium, supplementing after consulting your doctor can be a great way to go about it.

Why should women take magnesium? According to the neuroscientist, magnesium is essential for a healthy brain as it's involved in ‘over 300 enzymatic processes in your body.’ He further warned, “Women over 50, listen up: if you don't eat enough magnesium-rich foods or take a magnesium supplement to get the right amount, your body will literally steal magnesium from your bones. Your body will take magnesium from your bones to use in processes throughout the body. That's how important magnesium is.”

Therefore, the neuroscientist noted, it is important to eat plenty of magnesium-rich foods and consider taking a magnesium supplement not only for your brain health but also to protect your bones.

Which magnesium is better for your brain? 1. Magnesium citrate Magnesium citrate, as per the neuroscientist, is a low-quality form of magnesium that's hard to absorb and can upset your stomach. “It's very common because it's cheap, but the result is that when people take it, they can get stomach upset, and it's not very readily absorbed, so that is a waste of money. This is not great for your brain,” he explained.

2. Magnesium glycinate “Magnesium glycinate is a common form of magnesium that is very well absorbed, gentle on your stomach, good for the brain, and beneficial for the overall body as well. It's also good for sleep, which is fantastic, and it actually reduces stress. Many people sleep really well with magnesium glycinate before bed,” the neuroscientist emphasised.

3. Magnesium threonate Magnesium threonate is a smaller form of magnesium that can cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain, according to the neuroscientist. According to the neuroscientist, this makes it the most potent for brain health. “But it is more expensive and harder to find. However, magnesium glycinate and magnesium threonate are both great for the brain,” he added.

Lastly, he shared another option that not many people are talking about: magnesium taurate. According to the neuroscientist, magnesium taurate is actually really good for your heart. “And what's good for your heart is good for your brain,” he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.