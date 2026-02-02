Fitness influencer shares recipe to make calcium balls enriched with zinc and magnesium at home with just 90 cal
Vanshika Khurana shares easy laddoo recipe loaded with calcium, magnesium and zinc with no added sugar.
Fitness and desserts seldom go hand in hand, and it is one of the greatest compromises that a person with a sweet tooth needs to make while trying to eat healthy. While a nutrient-rich dessert sounds like a rare delight, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana helps out by sharing a recipe that makes such a treat easy to prepare at home.
“With just 90 calories in each serving, you can support your bone health, joint health, hormones, and heart health,” she stated about her calcium balls recipe. While most ladoos are “ghee and sugar bombs,” the recipe is a “calcium, magnesium and zinc powerhouse with no refined sugar and less than one tablespoon of ghee.”
Ingredients for calcium balls:
- Black sesame seeds – ¾ cup
- Pumpkin seeds – ½ cup
- Walnuts – 10–12
- Dry coconut – 3–4 tbsp
- Makhana – 1 cup
- Ghee – ½ tbsp
- Anjeer – 8–10 medium (adjust to taste)
- Kishmish – 2 tbsp (optional)
- White sesame seeds – 2–3 tbsp, roasted (optional crunch)
Method of preparation:
- Dry roast the black sesame, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and dry coconut on a low flame till aromatic and lightly golden. Let them cool completely.
- In a blender, grind this roasted mix with ½ tbsp ghee till it turns into a smooth nut-seed butter.
- Add the anjeer to the blender and grind again until you get a thick, glossy, sweet paste — no extra fat needed.
- Separately dry roast the makhana till crisp, then grind into a powder.
- Transfer the nut-anjeer paste to a bowl and mix in the makhana flour.
- Add kishmish and roasted white sesame seeds if using. Mix well.
- Portion into approximately 20 equal balls so each laddoo comes to roughly 90 calories.
- Store in an airtight box.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
