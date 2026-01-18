Does fruit count as sugar if you follow a sugar-free diet? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains

On Instagram on January 18, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, clarified that this is not the case. Whole fruits do not count as added sugar, he shared, noting that it is one of the biggest misconceptions he has encountered in practice.

When it comes to counting calories , getting rid of added sugar becomes of utmost importance. However, with fruits being counted as an essential part of a healthy diet, the question naturally arises whether sweet fruits count as sugar, and if we would do well without them.

How is whole fruit different from added sugar? In addition to its sugar content, whole fruit contains:

Fibre

Water

Polyphenols These slow sugar absorption and protect metabolism, explained Dr Sethi, which is very different from added sugar.

Added sugar is absorbed quickly by the body. This causes spikes in insulin levels and stresses the liver. On the other hand, the sugar in whole fruit is absorbed slowly. It improves fullness and supports gut health.

Despite the presence of sugar in both foods, their effects on biology are very different.

Fruit intake during sugar-reset A sugar reset is a short-term dietary challenge that seeks to eliminate added sugar from meals.

According to Dr Sethi, it is perfectly healthy to have one to two servings of whole fruit per day during a 14-day sugar reset. It is better to eat it with meals and pair it with protein or fat. This helps control cravings instead of worsening them.

Whole apples, berries, citrus, and pears - all count as whole fruit. However, when consumed in other forms, such as fruit juice or dried fruit, it behaves more like added sugar.

“Form matters more than fructose,” noted Dr Sethi.

Benefits of allowing fruits during a sugar reset Allowing the intake of whole fruits during a sugar reset has the following benefits:

Prevents rebound cravings

Improves adherence

Reduces binge risk

Makes the reset sustainable However, some individuals with specific conditions would do well to limit their portions. This includes people with:

Severe insulin resistance

Uncontrolled diabetes

Fatty liver with active inflammation Even then, whole fruit is better than added sugar, as Dr Sethi noted, “You don’t quit sugar by quitting real food. In a sugar-free challenge, Whole fruit stays, added sugar goes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.