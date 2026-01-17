Fitness trainer shares 7 worst foods to avoid for a flat stomach: Seed oils, liquid calories, and more
According to Alex, consuming empty calories, or munching throughout the day, derails the efforts to get a toned tummy.
Losing weight and staying in shape is a comprehensive process where exercise and diet go hand in hand. To attain and maintain a flat stomach, some sacrifices in eating habits may be needed.
Taking to Instagram on January 12, Alex, a NASM-certified personal trainer, listed out seven food categories that we should ideally avoid to make our resolution of a flat stomach come true in 2026.
1. Seed oils
They’re easy to overeat, and a lot of people notice less bloat when they cut them out. Foods that contain them include:
- Fried foods
- Cheap takeout
- Packaged snacks
2. Added sugar
Foods with added sugar drive cravings, add calories fast, and do not keep us full for long. Examples are:
- Sodas and juices
- Desserts
- Sweetened coffee drinks
3. Excess carbs you didn’t earn
While carbohydrates are not always bad, consuming large volumes on low-activity days can keep fat at the waist. Such meals include:
- Big pasta meals on rest days
- Bread with every meal
- Late-night carb binges
4. Liquid calories
These are essentially empty calories that make us feel hungry right afterwards. They include:
- Alcohol
- Sweetened iced coffee
- Sports drinks
5. ‘Healthy’ snacks all day
Even if the food we eat is healthy, constantly munching lowers the chances of hitting a calorie deficit, which is essential for weight loss. Healthy snacks may include:
- Granola bars
- Trail mix
- Protein snacks between meals
6. Ultra-salty meals at night
Eating meals with high salt content at night ensures water retention by the body, and makes the stomach puffier in the following morning. Such foods include:
- Pizza
- Chips
- Heavy sauces
7. Weekend free-for-alls
Letting go of all inhibitions over the weekend can undo all the benefits received by following a strict diet through the week. Such approaches may include:
- “I’ll restart Monday” eating
- No tracking or structure
- Eating out for every meal
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
