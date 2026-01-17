Fitness trainer shares 7 worst foods to avoid for a flat stomach: Seed oils, liquid calories, and more

Losing weight and staying in shape is a comprehensive process where exercise and diet go hand in hand. To attain and maintain a flat stomach, some sacrifices in eating habits may be needed. Consistency is key, and keeping weekends as cheat days can undo the effects of dieting through the weekdays, shares Alex. (Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram on January 12, Alex, a NASM-certified personal trainer, listed out seven food categories that we should ideally avoid to make our resolution of a flat stomach come true in 2026.