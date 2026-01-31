Doctor shares protein and fibre-rich, flour-less bread recipe: Made with sunflower, chia & flaxseeds, and psyllium husk
Dr Rupy Aujla swaps flour in his bread with healthy seeds, making it rich in fibres and protein while eliminating carbs.
Bread is the staple part of the diet in many parts of the world. However, the high-carb content of the food makes it a cause for concern for fitness enthusiasts. To remedy the situation, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, took to Instagram on January 30 to share a bread recipe that does not use any flour and is loaded with fibre and protein.
The recipe includes four main ingredients:
- Flaxseeds: high in protein content (23g per 100g), act as a binding agent
- Sunflower seeds: loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, have anti-inflammatory properties
- Chia seeds: high in fibre (28g per 100g), soaking releases mucilage which is beneficial for gut health
- Psyllium husk: rich in soluble fibre
The measurements in the following recipe are for 12 slices of the gluten-free bread.
Ingredients:
- 300g flaxseed (linseed), milled
- 275g sunflower seeds
- 50g chia seeds
- 35g psyllium husk
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 400ml water
Method of preparation:
- Gather and prepare your ingredients. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Line a 12x6x23cm (2lb) loaf tin with baking parchment.
- In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients, then add the olive oil and water and stir to combine; it should form a sticky dough.
- Scrape into the prepared loaf tin, making sure to press the dough into the edges of the tin. Use the back of a spoon dipped in water to smooth out the surface.
- Bake in the oven for 60 minutes, or until golden and firm to the touch. Remove the loaf from the tin and return it to the oven for another 10 minutes.
- Place on a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and freezing. Toast before serving.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
