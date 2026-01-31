Doctor shares protein and fibre-rich, flour-less bread recipe: Made with sunflower, chia & flaxseeds, and psyllium husk

Bread is the staple part of the diet in many parts of the world. However, the high-carb content of the food makes it a cause for concern for fitness enthusiasts. To remedy the situation, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, took to Instagram on January 30 to share a bread recipe that does not use any flour and is loaded with fibre and protein.

Dr Rupy Aujla's 4-ingredient bread recipe is gluten-free. (Pexel)