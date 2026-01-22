Orthopaedic surgeon explains how to choose the right protein powder for your body; shares what to consider before buying

“Whey protein is particularly effective for muscle gain and recovery because it is quickly absorbed,” he says. “However, for people who are lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy, whey can cause bloating and digestive discomfort.”

“Different protein powders behave differently in the body, which is why each works best for specific needs,” explains Dr Manan.

With a wide range of protein supplements available today, choosing the right one can often feel confusing. From whey to plant-based and soy protein, the options are endless, but not every protein works the same way for every body. Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic surgeon and sports doctor, shares in his January 21 Instagram post the differences between popular protein powders and who should use them. (Also read: Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares 5 daily habits for better heart health: ‘Take 10-15 minute walk after…’ )

Are plant-based and soy proteins suitable for everyone Talking about plant-based alternatives, Dr Vora notes that these proteins are usually derived from sources such as peas, rice, or blended plants. “Plant-based proteins are vegan-friendly, easier to digest for many people, and are becoming increasingly popular,” he says, adding that many individuals find them gentler on the stomach and suitable for long-term use.

Soy protein, he adds, is another commonly used option, especially among those who do not consume animal products. “However, soy protein may not suit everyone, so it’s important to see how your body responds,” Dr Vora explains.

Summing up, Dr Vora stresses that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. “Choosing the right protein depends on your body, dietary preferences, and tolerance levels. If a protein powder causes discomfort, it may not be the right fit for you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.