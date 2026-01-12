Bengaluru orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 strength exercises for seniors to improve bone density and build muscle mass

After 50, the body loses muscle and bone at a faster pace. That is why problems like knee pain, back pain, weak bones, osteoporosis, falls, and fractures start showing up together. Strong muscles are what protect weak bones. They take pressure off the joints, improve balance, and reduce the chance of a fall turning into a fracture. The goal after 50 is not heavy workouts but smart, targeted strength training that keeps you stable, mobile, and confident. (Also read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals best foods and drinks to reduce stubborn belly fat: Are eggs good for you? ) Doctor shares 5 key exercises to improve balance and muscle strength after 50. (Unsplash)

To make this practical, Dr Mallinath G, consultant, orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgery, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, shares with HT Lifestyle 5 exercises that directly improve bone density, muscle strength, and balance in people over 50.

1. Sit-to-stand (chair squats)

Sit on a chair and stand up without using your hands, then sit back down slowly. This strengthens the thighs, hips, and core, which protect the knees and lower back and make everyday movements safer.

2. Wall push-ups

Stand facing a wall and do push-ups against it. This builds strength in the shoulders, arms, and chest, which helps prevent falls and improves posture without stressing the joints.

For individuals over 50, targeted strength training is crucial to maintain muscle and bone health.(Freepik)

3. Heel raises

Hold a chair for support and slowly lift your heels off the floor, then lower them. This strengthens the calves and ankles, which are key for balance and fall prevention.

4. Step-ups

Use a low step or staircase and step up and down slowly, one foot at a time. This improves leg strength, hip stability, and coordination, all critical for walking and climbing stairs.

5. Single-leg balance hold

Stand on one leg while holding a chair or wall for support. This training balances hip strength and core stability, which reduces the risk of falls.

These exercises, when done regularly, help offload stress from painful joints, improve bone strength, and make daily activities easier and safer. Pair them with a balanced diet using locally available foods like milk, curd, dal, nuts, vegetables, and fruits. There is no need to overuse protein supplements.

