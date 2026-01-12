AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals best foods and drinks to reduce stubborn belly fat: Are eggs good for you?

Snacking may seem harmless, but what you reach for between meals can make or break your fat-loss journey. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his January 11 Instagram post how everyday snack choices can either support your metabolism or quietly slow down your weight-loss goals. (Also read: Neuroscientist breaks down how 90-year-old grandpa performs 20 push-ups every day: ‘He is laughing and having fun’ ) Dr Sethi shares snack choices for better gut health and fat loss. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Which foods help or harm visceral fat the most

“Fruit juice is bad for visceral fat. Whole fruit is good. Berries are excellent,” Dr Sethi said, highlighting how the presence of fibre plays a crucial role in slowing sugar absorption and improving metabolic health.

He also cautioned against refined carbohydrates, explaining that they can spike blood sugar and promote fat storage. “Refined carbs are bad for visceral fat. Oats are good, and steel-cut oats are excellent,” he noted, stressing the importance of choosing complex, fibre-rich grains.

What are the best snack and drink choices for fat loss

When it comes to snacking, sugar-heavy options ranked low on his list. “Sugary snacks are bad for visceral fat. Greek yoghurt is good, and Greek yoghurt with berries is excellent,” he added, pointing out that protein and probiotics can help improve gut health while keeping cravings in check.

Dr Sethi further warned against ultra-processed foods, especially processed meats. “Ultra-processed meats are bad for visceral fat. Eggs are good, and fatty fish like salmon and sardines are excellent,” he said, underlining the benefits of high-quality protein and omega-3 fats in reducing inflammation.

Even everyday beverages can influence belly fat, according to him. “Energy drinks are bad for visceral fat. Black tea is good, and green tea is excellent,” he concluded, noting that antioxidants and natural compounds in tea may support fat metabolism.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.