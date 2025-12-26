AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares cheat sheet for visceral fat reduction: Beans, lentils, salmon and more

Visceral fat is the type of body fat that is present along the lines of the abdominal walls and around internal organs. Adjusting the regular diet can help keep visceral fat in check, according to Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

It is normal and healthy in low percentages, as it acts as a protective cushion for delicate organs.

However, excess visceral fat is harmful and has been linked with a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other disorders, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Needless to say, a healthy diet is essential to keep the level of visceral fat within us in check. Taking to Instagram on December 26, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a cheat sheet that highlights the best way to lose visceral fat through our everyday diet.

1. Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are an excellent source of visceral fat-burning fibres. They are primarily soluble fibres that slow down digestion, promote fullness and reduce appetite, which in turn lowers calorie intake, leading to less visceral fat formation.

2. Extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fat and antioxidants like polyphenols that lower bad cholesterol, reduce inflammation and chances of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

3. Salmon

Salmon is a rich source of metabolism-boosting protein, shared Dr Sethi. It also contains Omega-3 fatty acids that shift the body from fat storage to fat burning.

4. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, which reduce visceral fat by boosting the oxidation of fat, inhibiting fat absorption in the gut, and increasing energy expenditure.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds provide excellent blood sugar stabilising effect by improving insulin sensitivity, meaning the body needs less insulin to manage glucose and thus encourages burning of stored visceral fat.

6. Early dinner

According to Dr Sethi, the most benefit that we can receive by adjusting the timing of meals is by preponing dinner.

7. Protein-rich breakfast

Consuming protein-rich breakfasts provides GLP-1 boost, which helps lose visceral fat by suppressing the appetite and delaying the stomach from becoming empty.

8. Slightly green bananas

Slightly green bananas produce the most short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that reduce visceral fat by mechanisms such as reduction in appetite, enhanced fat metabolism, and more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

