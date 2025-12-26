Fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 1 health and weight loss hack: ‘95% of people miss it’

A well-balanced diet is essential to achieve all fitness goals, including cutting weight. For that specific purpose, it is important for our body to run a calorie deficit, which means the amount of calorie intake should be less than the amount of calories utilised. Dietary fibre keeps us full while keeping calorie intake low, shares Raj Ganpath.(Photo: Kunal Kapoor)

This becomes difficult to attain simply by eating less, as it keeps us hungry and causes sugar spikes, triggering a cascade of other issues.

However, according to Raj Ganpath, fitness coach with 18 years of experience and founder of The Quad, there is a simple hack to get us around the predicament.

Health hack to help lose weight

Taking to Instagram on 23 December, Raj shared that the answer to staying healthy and losing weight is consuming enough fibre as part of our regular diet.

Our body requires between 25 g to 40 g of fibre every day. However, Raj stated that “90% of people don’t even get the minimum amount of fibre (25 g per day), and only about 1% get the ideal amount of fibre (40 g per day).”

Benefits of consuming fibre daily

Fibre helps us lose weight and improve health by:

Making us feel full on fewer calories

Slowing digestion

Reducing appetite

Improving gut health

Regulating blood sugar

Which foods are rich in fibre?

The fibre content of 1 serving (1 cup) of the following foods is listed according to Mayo Clinic:

Split peas, boiled - 16.0 g

Lentils, boiled - 15.5 g

Black beans, boiled - 15.0 g

Cannellini, Navy, Great Northern beans, canned - 13.0 g

Chia seeds (1 ounce) - 10.0 g

Green peas, boiled - 9.0 g

Raspberries - 8,0 g

Spaghetti, whole-wheat, cooked - 6.0 g

Barley, pearled, cooked - 6.0 g

Pear (1 medium) - 5.5 g

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.