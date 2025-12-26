Should you drink just warm water for 3 days for constipation? Maryland doctor explains if this hack works

Clearing the bowel regularly is essential for good health, and water is commonly known to help with the process. Hydration in general has been linked with better bowel movement, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

Many believe warm water to be particularly beneficial for the purpose, and Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, agrees.

Taking to Instagram on 26 December, Dr Sood reacted to a video in which a woman recommends drinking warm water for three days to get rid of constipation.

Warm water is not a laxative, he clarified, and drinking it to cure constipation “sounds like a home remedy.” However, there is “real physiology” behind why it can help the gut to move things more efficiently.

1. Stimulates gastrocolic reflex

“Warm water can gently stimulate the gastrocolic reflex,” shared Dr Sood, which is “the same signal that makes some people feel the urge to go after breakfast.”

2. Relaxes intestinal muscles

The heat in warm water helps relax the smooth muscles and intestines, and allows stool to pass through easily.

The fact that people tend to sip warm drinks more steadily means that it improves overall hydration, one of the most important factors for relieving constipation.

3. Influences gut motility

Research has shown that water temperature influences gut motility, noted Dr Sood.

Warm water or water at body temperature encourages faster return of bowel function after surgery, while cold water is known to slow gastric contractions and make the gut work even harder.

In all, hydration in general has been linked with “better stool frequency and softer stool consistency,” shared the doctor. “So warm water isn't a magic cure, but it can be a helpful addition to your routine, especially in the morning alongside other constipation strategies.” These include eating sufficient fibre, movement and exercise, and regular meals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.