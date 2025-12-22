Gastroentrologist shares 4 morning drinks that help reduce constipation risks

Constipation is a common gut-related problem that many people face in their daily lives. It can disrupt your daily routine as you are left uncomfortable, bloated, and sluggish. Over time, it affects your overall well-being. Morning constipation, in particular, can significantly impact the start of your day. Certain morning drinks help curb constipation. (Shutterstock)

To understand how to alleviate constipation, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Rohan Yewale, consultant gastroenterology and hepatology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. He recommended some morning drinks that help with bowel activity. Hydration is essential for bowel activity. But the gastroenterologist also pointed out a very important reminder that morning drinks should not be treated as laxatives. Their role is supportive, helping the gut do what it is already designed to do.

In fact, as per Dr Yewale, constipation is a very common issue. He said, “Constipation is one of the most frequent digestive complaints seen in outpatient clinics, particularly among adults with sedentary routines, irregular meal timings, or inadequate hydration.” This makes it even more important to adopt simple daily habits, including supportive morning routines, that can help keep your digestive system functioning smoothly.

So, how can morning drinks help promote healthy bowel movements? As per the doctor, they help through three mechanisms. “Morning drinks assist bowel movement through three mechanisms. They rehydrate stool after overnight fluid loss. They stimulate the gastrocolic reflex, which is naturally strongest in the morning," he elaborated. "They support gut lining and microbial health, which determines how smoothly stool moves through the colon.”

But drinks alone won't fix constipation, the doctor explained, as it is often caused by inactivity, low fibre intake, or ignoring the urge to go.

Here are some morning drinks the gastroentrologist recommended"

1. Warm water

Warm water is the simplest and most reliable morning aid for bowel regularity.

Why: After several hours of overnight dehydration, the colon absorbs water from stool, making it harder and slower to pass. Drinking warm water on waking helps rehydrate the digestive tract and softens stool consistency.

2. Water with soaked seeds or fibre sources

Soaked seeds, like chia seeds in water are beneficial. (Shutterstock)

Certain natural fibre sources, when soaked overnight and consumed in the morning, increase stool bulk and moisture.

Why: When fibre absorbs water, it forms a gel-like substance that supports easier passage through the colon.

3. Fermented liquid preparations

Fermented liquids support beneficial bacteria that influence stool frequency and consistency.

These drinks help restore microbial balance, particularly in people who have had repeated antibiotic use or irregular eating patterns.

This option is particularly useful for individuals who experience constipation alongside gas or abdominal discomfort.

4. Mild herbal infusions

Herbal drinks also help in lowering constipation risks. (Adobe)

Certain herbal infusions stimulate digestion gently by increasing bile flow and intestinal movement.

Unlike stimulant laxatives, they do not force bowel contraction or cause dependency. Their effect lies in supporting digestive secretions and gut reflexes.

But the gastroenterologist insisted that medical evaluation is essential if constipation persists despite adequate hydration and fibre intake, as it may indicate conditions such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, medication effects, or pelvic floor dysfunction. He highlighted red flags, including blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain, or a sudden change in bowel habits after age 40.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.