Chia seeds making you bloated? Physician shares why you need to eat them correctly: ‘Can cause bloating, choking risk…’

Chia seeds have swiftly earned their place as the seed of the year - one of 2025’s biggest wellness obsessions - thanks to their reputation as a powerhouse superfood. Packed with fibre, omega-3s, and a long list of health benefits, they’ve gathered a loyal following. But there’s a catch: those benefits only come if you consume them correctly. When eaten the wrong way, chia seeds can trigger severe digestive discomfort and, in rare cases, even pose a choking risk. That’s why understanding the right method matters just as much as adding them to your diet in the first place. Discover how to eat chia seeds the correct way!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals if this 1 addition to chia seed water can help you feel less bloated

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based in England, has explained why eating chia seeds the right way is essential for unlocking the superfood’s full benefits. In an Instagram video posted on 12 December, the physician notes that while chia seeds are high in fibre and excellent for gut health, they can also cause bloating and discomfort if consumed incorrectly.

Chia seeds expand in water

According to Dr Mezher, chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3s, and essential minerals, and can be excellent for your gut - provided they’re eaten correctly to maximise their benefits and prevent any discomfort. He explains, “When eaten dry, chia seeds rapidly absorb water and expand, which can cause bloating, choking risk, or digestive upset. Hydrating them in water, milk, or yoghurt for at least 30 minutes - and ideally longer - allows them to form a gel that’s much easier for the body to handle.”

The physician adds that if chia seeds are consumed without being soaked first, the juices in the digestive tract cause them to expand, leading to bloating and digestive discomfort, and can even result in blockages. He mentions, “There is a published case where this occurred, resulting in the blockage of someone's oesophagus, requiring a miniscope to be used to push down the seeds individually to relieve the blockage.”

They are high in fibre

Dr Mezher points out that chia seeds are very high in fibres, so increasing intake slowly might be a good idea, especially if your body isn’t used to high-fibre foods. He explains, “Chia seeds are also very high in fibre, which is generally positive since most people do not consume enough of it. Despite the benefits, if you rapidly increase your fibre intake, it can lead to abdominal discomfort, bloating, and loose stools.”

He recommends starting with a teaspoon or two and slowly working your way upwards - this gives your digestive system time to adjust, and allows you to enjoy the benefits safely and comfortably.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.