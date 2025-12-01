Gastroenterologist reveals if this 1 addition to chia seed water can help you feel less bloated

Chia seeds are a superfood that have been part of wellness trends due to their incredible health benefits, including being a great source of fibre. However, according to Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, adding lemon juice to it can make it even more tasty and beneficial. Does chia seed water with lemon juice work for your gut health?(Freepik)

Should you add lemon juice to chia seed water?

On December 1, Dr Salhab shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Chia seed lemon water - does it work? Doctor reacts.” The post featured a video of another social media content creator sharing how chia seed water with lemon juice helped her with constipation and bloating issues.

She shared, “I've been drinking chia seed water. I'm on day four. I just put a tablespoon of chia seeds into this water bottle and added lemon juice. Let me tell you something: this is the real thing I've ever learned on the internet.”

According to the woman, she always felt constipated. However, when she started drinking chia seed lemon water, she felt the change on day one itself. “This is obviously effective. Chia seeds aren't sponsoring me. If you don't have chia seeds at home, seriously, go to the store today, buy chia seeds, and get some lemon juice. Also, I feel way less bloated,” she confessed in the clip.

Gastroenterologist reacts

Dr Salhab agreed that the concoction of lemon juice with chia seed water is great for the gut; however, he suggested a few changes. According to him, instead of using lemon concentrate or store-bought lemon juice, he would just use a fresh lemon. “I would take a wedge and squeeze it in there,” the gastroenterologist suggested.

Next, he also advised against using plastic bottles to drink water because of the risk of microplastics entering the system. He added, “Other than that, this is a nice, tasty drink. It's filled with fibre, omega-3s, and gives you a dose of vitamin C.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.