Cosmetologist recommends top 5 ingredients for DIY face packs, shares what to avoid: Find out if lemon juice is safe

DIY face packs are made at home with the natural ingredients available around us. From honey to turmeric and oats, DIY face packs are applied for enhancing natural glow or addressing skin issues. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist and founder of Inatur said, "DIY masks are a convenient and affordable way to target skin issues at home. Use kitchen-based ingredients such as honey, oats, curd, turmeric. You can also alter them as per the skin type."

What ingredients are healthy are DIY face packs?

The cosmetologist recommended these ingredients:

1. Honey: Its nature is humectant which means that it locks in moisture. Possesses antimicrobial nature which stays good for skin prone to breakouts.

2. Yogurt: Loaded with lactic acid, a natural skin exfoliant. Possesses skin brightening properties and also keeps it hydrated.

3. Oats: It has a skin calming effect and reduces skin inflammation. Ideal for all skin types, especially sensitive or dry skin.

4. Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory and brightening properties. Best for spot treatment or mixing with honey/yogurt.

5. Aloe vera: Calms redness, boosts hydration. Suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

DIY face packs to avoid:

Lemon juice alone : Highly acidic; can cause irritation, burns, and long-term sensitivity.

: Highly acidic; can cause irritation, burns, and long-term sensitivity. Baking soda : Harsh on the skin; disrupts natural pH, leading to dryness and irritation.

: Harsh on the skin; disrupts natural pH, leading to dryness and irritation. Toothpaste : It consists of certain chemicals or abrasive substances that can worsen acne by damaging the skin’s defense barrier.

: It consists of certain chemicals or abrasive substances that can worsen acne by damaging the skin’s defense barrier. Excessive essential oils: Skin oils that are concentrated in nature can trigger an allergic reaction or even skin rash.

Expert tips for safe DIY face packs:

New ingredients require patch tests before application.

Always go slow on ingredient quantity as more is not always good.

Apply freshly acquired ingredients rather than expired or contaminated ones.

DIY masks should be applied not more than once or twice a week.

Gentle moisturiser application is must, post a DIY mask.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.